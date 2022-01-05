Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur preview
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur team news
Chelsea possible starting lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic; Havertz
Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Gil
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur form guide
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Chelsea – 19/20
• Draw – 12/5
• Tottenham Hotspur– 3/1
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur prediction
Prediction: Bet on a Chelsea win at 19/20 with Betfred
Bet on Chelsea to beat Spurs at 19/20 with Betfred
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account
Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred