Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur preview & prediction

29 mins ago

Chelsea will be hoping to take one step closer to the finals of the Carabao Cup when they take on Tottenham in the first leg of the semi-finals on Wednesday night.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur preview

The Blues are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Liverpool and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways here.
 
A win over their London rivals could give them an immense confidence boost for the second half of the season.
 
Meanwhile, Tottenham managed to beat Watford in their last outing and they will be looking to pull off an upset at Stamford Bridge this week.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur team news

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Sarr; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Pulisic; Havertz

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Gil

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur form guide

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions but they have managed to win just two of those contests.
 
The Blues will have to improve and turn their draws into wins if they want to reach the finals and win the carabao cup this season.
 
Tottenham have shown significant improvement under their new manager Antonio Conte and they are currently unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Chelsea 19/20
• Draw – 12/5
• Tottenham Hotspur– 3/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Both teams are capable of picking up all three points here and this should be a fascinating contest.
 
On current form, the two teams are quite evenly matched but Chelsea will have an edge at Stamford Bridge.
 
The Blues did well to mount an impressive comeback against Liverpool in their last outing and the return of Romelu Lukaku should give them enough firepower to find a way past Antonio Conte’s side.
 

