Chelsea v Real Madrid Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Chelsea face a very tricky tie when they take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea v Real Madrid Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Chelsea 1/1 Real Madrid 14/5 Draw 12/5

Chelsea v Real Madrid Predictions

Off the field distractions finally caught up with Chelsea who lost 4-1 at home to newly-promoted Brentford at the weekend. It was quite a shocking performance from the reigning European champions. Safe to say that this result was not the best display ahead of Real Madrid’s visit.

However, that defeat should be treated as a one off because the Blues have been pretty good in recent months. Before losing out to the Bees, the London giants were on a six game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Champions League is a different ball game altogether and Thomas Tuchel would be eager to see his team continue play well in Europe, the way they have been for most part of the campaign.

Real Madrid on the other hand, would be out for revenge after losing to Chelsea in the same competition last year. They lost 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last time out but things have changed a lot since then.

While a 4-0 thrashing at home to Barcelona must have hurt, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are one of the most experienced sides in the competition and that has to count for something.

Chelsea v Real Madrid prediction: Draw @ 12/5 with Bet UK

Chelsea v Real Madrid Betting Tips

Chelsea v Real Madrid betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 13/17 with Bet UK

How to Watch Chelsea v Real Madrid Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Chelsea v Real Madrid clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Chelsea v Real Madrid with Bet UK

When is Chelsea v Real Madrid?

The game will take place on April 6, 2022.

What time does Chelsea v Real Madrid Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 20:00 PM UK time

Chelsea v Real Madrid Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Chelsea Team News

The Blues will be without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi who has a back problem and a sore Achilles. Christian Pulisic sat out the defeat against Brentford and might replace Timo Werner down the left.

Reece James has returned to fitness so a three-man defense might be an option.

Blues Predicted Line Up

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Madrid Team News

The Spaniards will be without Eden Hazard who went under the knife a week ago. Luka Jovic has an ankle problem. Eder Militao is walking a tight rope and another yellow card would end his participation in the second leg.

Madrid Predicted Line Up

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Best Chelsea v Real Madrid Free Bets