Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Liverpool preview & prediction

Chelsea will be hoping to get back into the title race with a win over Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 16:30 GMT, Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea v Liverpool preview

The Blues are currently second in the league table, 11 points adrift of the league leaders.
 
Chelsea cannot afford to drop more points if they want to win the title this season this is likely to be a defining match up in the context of the title race.
 
Meanwhile, the Reds are third in the league table just one point behind the Blues and they will be hoping to pick up a priceless away win here.

Chelsea v Liverpool team news

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Chelsea v Liverpool form guide

Chelsea are unbeaten in 13 of the last 14 Premier League matches and they will fancy their chances of picking up a home win here.
 
Meanwhile, Liverpool are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Leicester City and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win.
 
The Reds have picked up four wins and a draw in their last six league matches and they are unbeaten in four of their last six meetings against Chelsea as well.

Chelsea v Liverpool betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea v Liverpool from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Chelsea 13/8
• Draw – 12/5
• Liverpool – 7/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11

Chelsea v Liverpool prediction

Both teams have been quite impressive this season and they have been difficult to beat.
 
However, the Blues have been formidable at home since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel and they will be the favourites to pick up all three points here.
 
Liverpool have a number of injury issues to deal with and the Reds will be lacking in confidence after the defeat to Leicester City.
 
 A home win seems likely.
 

Prediction: Bet on a Chelsea win at 13/8 with Betfred

Bet on Chelsea to beat Liverpool at 21/20 with Betfred

