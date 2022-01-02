Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Liverpool preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 16:30 GMT, Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea v Liverpool preview
Chelsea v Liverpool team news
Chelsea possible starting lineup: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku
Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane
Chelsea v Liverpool form guide
Chelsea v Liverpool betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea v Liverpool from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Chelsea – 13/8
• Draw – 12/5
• Liverpool – 7/4
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11
Chelsea v Liverpool prediction
Prediction: Bet on a Chelsea win at 13/8 with Betfred
Bet on Chelsea to beat Liverpool at 21/20 with Betfred
Chelsea v Liverpool Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account
Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred