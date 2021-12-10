Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Leeds United preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea v Leeds United preview
Chelsea v Leeds United team news
Chelsea possible starting line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Saul, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku
Leeds United possible starting line-up: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Raphinha, Klich, Forshaw, James; Roberts
Chelsea v Leeds United form guide
Chelsea v Leeds United betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea v Leeds United from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Chelsea – 1/4
• Draw – 5/1
• Leeds United – 11/1
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Chelsea v Leeds United prediction
Prediction: Chelsea to win at 1/4 with Betfred
Bet on Chelsea to beat Leeds at 1/4 with Betfred
Chelsea v Leeds United Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account