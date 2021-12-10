Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News chelsea v leeds united preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Leeds United preview & prediction

updated

46 seconds ago

on

Tuchel
Chelsea will be hoping to reclaim their position at the top of the table with a win over Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend.
 

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea v Leeds United preview

The Blues have dropped down to third in the league table after their defeat against West Ham United and Thomas Tuchel will be demanding a strong reaction from his players.
 
Meanwhile, Leeds United have shown some improvement in recent weeks and the Whites will be looking to climb up the table with a win here.
 
They will have seen West Ham dismantling the Chelsea defence last time out and Marcelo Bielsa’s men will fancy their chances of an upset here.

Chelsea v Leeds United team news

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Saul, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Lukaku

Leeds United possible starting line-up: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Raphinha, Klich, Forshaw, James; Roberts

Chelsea v Leeds United form guide

Chelsea are unbeaten in five of their last six Premier League matches and Leeds are in similar form as well.
 
However, the Blues have an outstanding record against Leeds at Stamford Bridge and they have won their last four home meetings against the Whites.
 
Furthermore, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last six outings against Leeds across all competitions and the visitors will need to produce a special performance in order to get something out of this contest.

Chelsea v Leeds United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea v Leeds United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Chelsea 1/4
• Draw – 5/1
• Leeds United – 11/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Chelsea v Leeds United prediction

The defeat to West Ham has come at the right time for Chelsea and it will serve as a wake-up call for the Blues.
 
Chelsea are one of the best teams across Europe and they will be firm favourites to secure all three points here.
 
The Blues have scored 15 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and they will be up against a defensively porous Leeds side. A home win seems quite likely this weekend.
 

Prediction: Chelsea to win at 1/4 with Betfred

Bet on Chelsea to beat Leeds at 1/4 with Betfred

Chelsea v Leeds United Free Bet at Betfred

image 2021 10 19T11 05 27 625Z

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
  2. Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
  3. Bet £10 on any sports event
  4. Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred

© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens