Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Everton preview & prediction

The Blues were at the top of the table not so long ago and they will be desperate to overtake the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City soon.

Chelsea are coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Leeds United and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Everton side at home.

The Toffees are in disappointing form right now and their 14th in the league table.

Manager Rafa Benitez is under immense pressure and the Spaniard could be out of a job soon if things do not improve quickly.