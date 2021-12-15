Countries
Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Everton preview & prediction

Chelsea will be looking to reduce the gap with league leaders Manchester City with a win over Everton in the Premier League this week.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Stamford Bridge Stadium. 

Chelsea v Everton preview

The Blues were at the top of the table not so long ago and they will be desperate to overtake the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City soon.
 
Chelsea are coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Leeds United and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Everton side at home.
 
The Toffees are in disappointing form right now and their 14th in the league table.
 
Manager Rafa Benitez is under immense pressure and the Spaniard could be out of a job soon if things do not improve quickly.

Chelsea v Everton team news

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Lukaku

Everton possible starting line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Rondon

Chelsea v Everton form guide

Chelsea are unbeaten in five of their last six Premier League matches and they will be up against the Everton side that has lost four of their last five Premier League matches.
 
Chelsea have an exceptional home record against Everton and they are unbeaten against the Toffees in their last 28 home matches in all competitions.
 
The Blues have managed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last six home matches against Everton and considering the Toffees’s away form, Chelsea will be looking to shut them out once again.
 
Everton have lost their last four away matches in the Premier League.

Chelsea v Everton betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea v Everton from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Chelsea 2/9
• Draw – 11/2
• Everton – 14/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Chelsea v Everton prediction

Chelsea will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here and they should be able to extend their impressive home record against Everton this week.
 
The Toffees have been abysmal on their travels recently and they are completely out of their depth against a team like Chelsea.
 
A home win seems quite certain this week.
 

Prediction: Chelsea to win at 2/9 with Betfred

