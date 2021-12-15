Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Everton preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 19:45 GMT, Stamford Bridge Stadium.
Chelsea v Everton preview
Chelsea v Everton team news
Chelsea possible starting line-up: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Lukaku
Everton possible starting line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Gordon; Gray; Rondon
Chelsea v Everton form guide
Chelsea v Everton betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea v Everton from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Chelsea – 2/9
• Draw – 11/2
• Everton – 14/1
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Chelsea v Everton prediction
Prediction: Chelsea to win at 2/9 with Betfred
Bet on Chelsea to beat Everton at 2/9 with Betfred
Chelsea v Everton Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account
Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred