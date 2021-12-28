Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Brighton preview & prediction

Chelsea have picked up just two wins in their last five league matches and they will be hoping to put together a winning run now.

The Blues have an excellent record against Brighton and they are undefeated against the Seagulls in their last nine matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Brighton are coming into this game on the back of just one win in their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to pick up an away win here.

The visitors have drawn five of their last six away matches in the Premier League and they will be hoping to improve their head to head record against the Blues with a positive result this week.