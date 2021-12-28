Countries
Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Brighton preview & prediction

Tuchel
Chelsea will be hoping to get their title race back on track with a win over Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 19:30 GMT, Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea v Brighton preview

The Blues currently find themselves six points adrift of the league leaders and they will be hoping to reduce the deficit with a win at home.
 
Meanwhile, Brighton ended their winless run with a 2-0 win over Brentford last time out and they will be hoping to climb up the table with an away win here.

Chelsea v Brighton team news

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Lukaku

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Lallana, Mwepu; Mac Allister; Welbeck, Maupay

Chelsea v Brighton form guide

Chelsea have picked up just two wins in their last five league matches and they will be hoping to put together a winning run now.
 
The Blues have an excellent record against Brighton and they are undefeated against the Seagulls in their last nine matches across all competitions.
 
Meanwhile, Brighton are coming into this game on the back of just one win in their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to pick up an away win here.
 
The visitors have drawn five of their last six away matches in the Premier League and they will be hoping to improve their head to head record against the Blues with a positive result this week.

Chelsea v Brighton betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea v Brighton from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Chelsea 2/5
• Draw – 18/5
• Brighton – 15/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 7/15
• Under – 2/1

Chelsea v Brighton prediction

Chelsea are undoubtedly the better team here and they will be full of motivation after their recent run of performances.
 
The Blues have kept a clean sheet in their last four home matches against Brighton and this should be another comfortable victory for them at Stamford Bridge.
 

