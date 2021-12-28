Football Betting Tips – Chelsea v Brighton preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 19:30 GMT, Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea v Brighton preview
Chelsea v Brighton team news
Chelsea possible starting lineup: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Lukaku
Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Lallana, Mwepu; Mac Allister; Welbeck, Maupay
Chelsea v Brighton form guide
Chelsea v Brighton betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea v Brighton from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Chelsea – 2/5
• Draw – 18/5
• Brighton – 15/2
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 7/15
• Under – 2/1
Chelsea v Brighton prediction
Prediction: Chelsea to win at 2/5 with Betfred
