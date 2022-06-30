Chelsea odds for Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side endured a difficult 2021/22 campaign off the back of Champions League triumph, but will look to avenge their disappointment and bounce back with the new season right around the corner.

Latest Chelsea Outright Winner Odds At Paddy Power

Can Chelsea Bounce Back?

Chelsea have wasted no time in getting started in the summer transfer market, and are pushing forward to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Raheem Sterling, Nathan Ake, Matthijs de Ligt, and Raphinha have all been heavily linked with moves to Stamford Bridge as new owner Todd Boehly brings an influx of cash to the West London side.

Despite losing the likes of Romelu Lukaku back to Inter Milan on a season-long loan, as well as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers, Chelsea will be anticipating the returns of Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja from Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively as they return from their loan spells.

Major investment into the Chelsea squad is exactly what is needed to prop the Blues back to where they belong, with an already-impressive core featuring Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Reece James sparking a new era at the club.

Which Trophies Will Chelsea Win Next Season?

As implied by the Chelsea outright winner odds.