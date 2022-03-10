Chelsea top four odds: How do the Roman Abramovich sanctions effect the Blues’ chances?

CHELSEA owner Roman Abramovich has been hit by a raft of sanctions by the UK government which could have drastic implications of the club’s chances of silverware.

The Russian oligarch will now not be able to sell the Blues, who are currently gunning for the FA Cup, Champions League and are set to play Norwich tonight in a Premier League fixture.

But the new rules being imposed will prevent Chelsea from extending player’s contracts, signing new players or selling tickets for games and they’ve even been forced to close the club shop.

The sanctions also prohibits Chelsea from spending more than £20,000 on any away game travel, starting with Lille away next Wednesday.

Can Chelsea Still Finish in the Top Four?

You would certainly expect Chelsea to still finish in the top four with the points advantage they have over their rivals at this stage of the season. However, the sanctions will have a detrimental effect on morale all across the club which will negatively impact performances in training and there on the pitch too, in time.

Arsenal are breathing down Chelsea’s neck and with the two London rivals still yet to play each other at the Emirates, the Gunners could conceivably snatch third place. Mikel Arteta’s side will be boosted by news of the sanctions which will surely galvanise them ahead of the Premier League run in.

Can Chelsea win the Champions League this season?

There’s no definitive reason why Chelsea cannot retain their Champions League crown but these sanctions certainly make the task tougher. The Blues have a 2-0 lead from the first leg against Lille so they should progress to the quarter-finals but after that things will get a whole lot tougher.

A restriction on travel costs could force the club to downgrade hotels and flights. Imagine seeing Antonio Rudiger and co. flying on Ryanair. Thomas Tuchel will be forced to work under strict sanctions which will hinder his day-to-day management of the club.

Can Chelsea Win the FA Cup?

Chelsea will perhaps fancy their chances of winning the FA Cup more than the Champions League given their quarter-final draw against Middlesbrough. The Blue do have a terrible record at Wembley in recent seasons however. They have lost on their last five visits to the national stadium.

Unless further sanctions are imposed on the Stamford Bridge side, they should remain in with a solid chance of at least reaching the semi-finals. But with Liverpool and Manchester City still in contention, silverware is far from guaranteed.