Cheltenham betting offer | Bet £10 Get £10 in Cross Country Chase Free Bets

What horse should I bet on today with my Cross Country Chase Free Bet?
Easysland has lost his way a bit since winning this race in 2020 but still has time on this side at just 8 years-old.
Will be fresher for a recent spin over hurdlers at Ascot and wasn’t disgraced when runner-up to Tiger Roll in this 12 months ago.
His record over these fences at the track reads 1-1-4-2 and with this prize a big target for this JP McManus-owned runner, then another big run looks on the cards.
Cross Country Chase betting tip: EASYSLAND @ 5/1 with Luckster
Cross Country Chase odds
Note: Odds are subject to change
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Tiger Roll
|Evs
|Prengarde
|7/2
|Delta Work
|11/2
|Easysland
|5/1
|Shady Operator
|8/1
|Bar the Field
|8/1
When does the Cross Country Chase start?
The Cross Country Chase is the fifth race on the second day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – this year run on Wednesday 16th March, 4:10pm
Full Cheltenham race card & schedule
Cheltenham Day 1: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15
- Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm
- Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm
- Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm
- National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 2: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16
- Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm
- Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm
- Coral Cup – 2.50pm
- Champion Chase – 3.30pm
- Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm
- Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm
- Champion Bumper – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17
- Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm
- Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm
- Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm
- Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm
- Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm
Cheltenham Day 4: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18
- Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm
- County Hurdle – 2.10pm
- Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm
- Gold Cup – 3.30pm
- Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm
- Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm
- Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm
