ChatGPT’s Bold Predictions for the AFC and NFC Championships and Super Bowl

David Evans
3 min read
open ai
open ai
ChatGPT is hot right now. If you are not familiar with ChatGPT, it is a language model developed by Open AI to generate human-like text. You can access the chatbot here. Anyway, SportsLens decided to ask ChatGPT to predict the outcome of the remainder of the NFL season: the AFC and NFC Championships and the Super Bowl.

It should be made clear that ChatGPT can’t generate random numbers and perform the calculations, so it does need a little extra help with final scores because occasionally the total number of touchdowns exceed the final points tallies of the teams.

With that in mind, here are the match reports generated by ChatGPT for the 2023 Conference Championships and Super Bowl:

AFC Championship | ChatGPT Prediction: Chiefs 38-24 Bengals

The Bengals and the Chiefs faced off in the AFC Championship game, with both teams looking to secure a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Bengals were led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who had an impressive game, throwing for 312 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wide receivers Jamarr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd all had strong games as well, combining for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns.

However, the Bengals defense could not stop the high-powered Chiefs offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes threw for 356 yards and 4 touchdowns, with wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and tight end Travis Kelce each catching 2 touchdowns. The Chiefs defense also stepped up, sacking Burrow 3 times and intercepting him once. In the end, the Chiefs secured a 38-24 victory and advanced to the Super Bowl.

NFC Championship | ChatGPT Prediction: 49ers 42-24 Eagles

The Eagles and the 49ers battled it out in the NFC Championship game, with both teams looking to make it to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles were led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had a solid game, throwing for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns. Running back Miles Sanders also had a great game, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown. Wide receivers Devonta Smith and Aj Brown also had strong performances, combining for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns.

However, the 49ers were too much for the Eagles to handle, led by quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy threw for 354 yards and 4 touchdowns, with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle each catching 2 touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey also had a great game, rushing for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The 49ers defense also stepped up, sacking Hurts 3 times and intercepting him once. In the end, the 49ers secured a 42-24 victory and advanced to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl | ChatGPT Prediction: Chiefs 38-35 49ers

In the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the San Francisco 49ers.

The game was a high-scoring and closely contested affair, with both teams putting up points in bunches. The Chiefs were led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns, with wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster and tight end Travis Kelce each catching 2 touchdowns. Running back Isaiah Pacheco also had a solid game, rushing for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers were led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for 342 yards and 3 touchdowns, with tight end George Kittle catching 2 touchdowns. Running back Christian McCaffrey also had a great game, rushing for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns. In the end, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious, winning the game by a score of 38-35 and claiming the Super Bowl Title.

So, there we have it. ChatGPT says that the Kansas City Chiefs will emerge as Super Bowl champions this season, giving Patrick Mahomes his second ring. And who are we to argue with AI as smart as this?

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
