Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We have a non-conference NBA matchup Wednesday night between the Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.
Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs Player Prop Betting Picks
- Keldon Johnson Over 21.5 points @ +100 with BetOnline
- Kelly Oubre Under 18.5 points @ -128 with BetOnline
- Jeremy Sochan Over 1.5 turnovers @ +126 with BetOnline
Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Keldon Johnson Over @ +100 BetOnline
With Dejounte Murray being shipped off to Atlanta, Johnson becomes option No. 1 in the Spurs’ offense. Johnson averaged 17 points per game with good shooting percentages from the inside and outside the arc. The Spurs forward averaged 31 minutes last season, and he’ll get at least that many tonight against a Charlotte defense that will have a hard time stopping him.
Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Kelly Oubre Under 18.5 points @ -128 BetOnline
Charlotte lacks scoring punch without LaMelo Ball in the lineup, but just because the Hornets need buckets doesn’t mean Oubre will provide enough to exceed the total. Oubre has big game ability and can score like crazy when he’s hot, but against a Spurs defense, that should be fairly decent. Nope. Not tonight, and we’ll eat the vig on this one.
Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Jeremy Sochan Over 1.5 turnovers @ +126 BetOnline
Sochan makes his pro debut tonight, and the Spurs’ No. 1 pick is set to make a start against a fairly shaky Hornets defense. He’ll likely be nervous and could easily commit two turnovers tonight. Sochan averaged nearly two turnovers per contest during his one season at Baylor. I expect similar results tonight for the rookie making his pro debut while attempting to prove why San Antonio drafted him so highly.
