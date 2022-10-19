Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The new NBA season heads into day two tonight with the San Antonio Spurs welcoming the Charlotte Hornets to the AT&T Center in Texas and here is how you can watch this NBA game live for free.

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream Preview

The Hornets and Spurs have met 64 times in regular season games and it’s San Antonio Spurs that have the lead in the head-to-head series with 44 wins over 20 victories for the Hornets.

They last met on March 6, 2022 and that game ended with a win for the Charlotte Hornets 123:117 – the Hornets have won their last two games over the Spurs too.

The Sportsbooks are expecting a tight game though today, with not much in the prices in the match betting. With home advantage and despite losing their last two against the Hornets, it’s San Antonio Spurs that are just shading it.

