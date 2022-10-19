Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News charlotte hornets vs san antonio spurs live streaming how to watch nba live stream free

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

Author image

Updated

2 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

2 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
basketball

The new NBA season heads into day two tonight with the San Antonio Spurs welcoming the Charlotte Hornets to the AT&T Center in Texas and here is how you can watch this NBA game live for free.

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream

  1. Sign up to JazzSports by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling out your details (this takes just a few mins)
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs live stream online

Best Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream Sites

50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
50% Up To $1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
$750 Welcome Bonus (3 X $250 Bonuses)
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream
100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States. 18+ 		Watch Live Stream

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs Live Stream Preview

The Hornets and Spurs have met 64 times in regular season games and it’s San Antonio Spurs that have the lead in the head-to-head series with 44 wins over 20 victories for the Hornets.

They last met on March 6, 2022 and that game ended with a win for the Charlotte Hornets 123:117 – the Hornets have won their last two games over the Spurs too.

The Sportsbooks are expecting a tight game though today, with not much in the prices in the match betting. With home advantage and despite losing their last two against the Hornets, it’s San Antonio Spurs that are just shading it.

Charlotte Hornets vs San Antonio Spurs odds

Bet Money Line Play
Charlotte Hornets
 -125 jazzsports
San Antonio Spurs
 +105 jazzsports

 

The Latest JazzSports Betting Promo Codes

So, as we mentioned above, let’s crack on and tell you in about the best Jazz Sportsbook promo codes, starting with the site’s top welcome offer, through to racebook bonuses, top-ups, cashbacks, Jazz Sports no deposit bonus codes and much more.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code  Claim 
Jazz Sports Welcome Bonus 50% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Reload Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here 
20% Reload Cash Bonus 20% up to $500 INSIDERS Claim here
10% Racebook Cash Bonus 10% up to $1,000 INSIDERS Claim here
Referral Bonus 200% up to $200 INSIDERS Claim here
Visit Jazz Sports
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens