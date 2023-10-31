Take a look at the Charlie Appleby Breeders Cup 2023 runners ahead of this weekend’s action at Santa Anita Park. Can the “Boys in Blue” have another weekend of success in America?

Breeders’ Cup 2023 Info



📅Date: Friday 3rd- Saturday 4th Nov 2023

🏇Racecourse: Santa Anita Park, California

📺 TV: NBC Sports / USA Network

🎲 Odds (Breeders’ Cup Classic): Arcangelo +300 | Arabian Knight +650 | White Abarrio +800

Charlie Appleby Breeders Cup 2023 Runners

With nine wins from 18 runners all together and six victories in the last two meetings of the Breeders Cup, Charlie Appleby will be hoping to improve his extraordinary record across the pond.

Appleby trained three winners at Keeneland last year with Mischief Magic (Juvenile Turf Sprint), Modern Games (Turf Mile) and Rebel’s Romance (Breeders Cup Turf) showing all the class.

The Breeders Cup Mile has been a successful race for Appleby in the past couple of years, with horses from his stable winning the last two renewals of the contest. William Buick saddled Space Blues to victory in 2021, and the British Champion Jockey won it a year later in 2022 with Modern Games.

It is clear that Appleby and Godolphin are targeting another big performance in the race and head to Santa Anita with a strong hand for the mile-long contest.

Two horses will go to post for the “Boys in Blue” with Appleby’s Master Of The Seas and the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Mawj towards the top of the betting market.

If Appleby manages to win with Master Of The Seas, he will draw level with Freddy Head for the most victories in the race (3), and could well break the record in 2024.

Charlie Appleby Breeders Cup Runners 2023

Given the strong record that the Newmarket stable has in the Breeders Cup, it is surprising to see just two horses sent over by Appleby.

Saturday 4 November

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (12:10pm)

With The Moonlight

This daughter of Frankel is a big outsider in the market, but Appleby is clever with which races he sends his horses too and this filly should not be overlooked.

Breeders’ Cup Mile (1:30pm)

Master Of The Seas

Master Of The Seas is Appleby’s biggest chance of a winner out of the two horses going over to Santa Anita, and the son of Dubawi has performed well in North America in recent weeks.

Winning the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile Stakes back in September before a second placed finish in the Turf Mile Stakes at Keeneland when seen last in October, he heads into the race in solid form.

And with the trainer’s recent record in this contest, he should go very close.

