Charles Schwab Challenge Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

The PGA Championship is now behind us as Justin Thomas triumphed at Southern Hills, but this week is the turn of the Charles Schwab Challenge where some huge names in the world of golf travel to Colonial Country Club. This is a highly recognised event on the golfing circuit with some mouth-watering prize money on the line too. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After a superb week for us three weeks ago where we selected Max Homa at a price of 40/1 to win the Wells Fargo Championship, we are back in search of winning predictions this week bidding to tip the winner of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge!

Charles Schwab Challenge Preview

After a compelling PGA Championship last week, this week is the turn of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to the famous Colonial this week in a bid to win the first tournament on the PGA roster after the second major of the year last week in the form of the PGA Championship, in what should be a fun-filled, eventful and entertaining week in Texas.

Some notable names such as world number one and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, 3-time major winner, Jordan Spieth, Norwegian superstar, Viktor Hovland, and the 2020 PGA Champion, Collin Morikawa all feature this week in the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament.

Last year, Jason Kokrak triumphed as he fended off some stiff competition from the likes of Jordan Spieth and Charley Hoffman to finish on -14 par, two shots ahead of his nearest competitor. If you think Kokrak has what it takes to go back-to-bac and win the Charles Schwab Challenge again, you can back him at a great price of 40/1 with Fitzdares.

With this week being yet another big event on the PGA Tour, there is a truly mouth-watering prize fund to play for as you may well expect. The prize purse for this event is staggering. The prize pot is a tasty $8.4 million, with the winner taking home a tidy $1,512,000 in the process.

Taking a look at the course itself, Colonial Country Club is a masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1936 by John Bredemus and Perry Maxwell. The course is a par 70 and is measures 7,209 yards in length. It has hosted a PGA Tour event every year since 1946, as well as hosting the US Open in 1941.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge this week at Colonial Country Club.

Charles Schwab Challenge betting tips

Charles Schwab Challenge Tip 1: Viktor Hovland to win @ 22/1 with Fitzdares

Our best selection for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge is Viktor Hovland.

The Norwegian golfing superstar broke onto the golf scene in 2019 when he turned professional, and since then hasn’t looked back. Ranked now at number seven in the Official World Golf Rankings, the 24-year-old has taken the PGA Tour by storm.

Hovland has won three PGA tour events, including the Puerto Rico Open in 202 as well as the Mayakoba Golf Classic both in 2020 and 2021. He also won the 2021 BMW Championship, as well as winning the Dubai Dessert classic in January this year, defeating Richard Bland in a play-off.

There are really no holes in the game of Hovland, who is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour. The only question mark around his game was his short game, but he has seemed to drastically improved it and continue to develop all aspects of his golf game.

Hovland has had a great season, as mentioned with those wins. He has had some great performances in other PGA Tour events, such as The Players where he finished ninth, a second place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a fourth place finish at the Genesis Open, all within the last couple of month.

Hovland has what it takes to win this tournament, on a golf course which could be really suited to his game. Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 22/1 with Fitzdares.

Charles Schwab Challenge Tip 2: Tom Hoge to win and each-way @ 75/1 with Fitzdares

Perhaps not a name that is totally familiar with the casual golf fan, but Tom Hoge has proved this season that he is capable of hanging about with the best players on the PGA Tour week in, week out.

Currently sitting at eighth in the FedEx Cup standings, Hoge has epitomised consistency this season and has several top 10’s to his name already. This week, the course should suit him too.

As we alluded to earlier in this preview, a low score is likely this week from Colonial, with a relative outsider like Hoge a great price with bookmakers and perhaps overpriced considering how good he has been this season.

Hoge also comes here fresh off the back of a Top 10 finish at the PGA Championship, further showing how he can hang with all of the best players in the world and has nothing to fear here this week in Fort Worth.

Tom Hoge won his maiden PGA Tour event earlier this season when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am around the famous former US Open course, and we can’t see any reason why the 32-year-old can’t win his second this week in Texas.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 75/1 with Fitzdares.

Other notable mentions

Although Hovland and Hoge are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Collin Morikawa @ 18/1, Scottie Scheffler @ 14/1, Tony Finau @ 40/1, Abraham Ancer @ 33/1 and Tommy Fleetwood @ 45/1. All prices are with Fitzdares.

