Chargers vs Dolphins Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Miami to Cover in Point-Laden Affair

Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
Two postseason hopefuls go head-to-head in LA as NFL Week 1 gets underway with a stacked Sunday. Below we take you through our Chargers vs Dolphins picks and best bets ready for the weekend.

  • Over 51.5 Points @ -110
  • Miami Dolphins to Win @ +141
Chargers vs Dolphins Pick 1: Over 51.5 Points

This should be a fascinating opening game in LA.

Although the previous meeting last season yielded a total 40 points, it was a high-octane affair. Both teams are likely to tread with caution somewhat, but they are, by all accounts, fairly evenly matched and this could translate to points on the board.

With Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert in the hole at either ends of the pitch, there is always the possibility of a high scoring game in what should be a shootout.

Miami and LA tend to throw in the air, and often. Talented receiving corps for both sides – Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler for the Chargers, and Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr for the Dolphins are all capable of registering big personal numbers in this opener.

NFL Schedule For Week 1 – Odds, Lines And How To Live Stream Every Game

Chargers vs Dolphins Pick 2: Dolphins to Win 

This is a long road trip to start the season for Miami, but we are confident they can snatch the win and we’re backing the moneyline value.

With Tua back and healthy, Miami have one of the best rosters in the league. Tyreek Hill should be able to clear 100 yards easily, while the addition of Vic Fangio to lead the defense may shore them up enough for a deep run at the postseason.

The Chargers have the home advantage and a new-look offensive under incoming coordinator Kellen Moore, but they have a tendency to fail to live up to expectations.

While we expect this to be a game in which both teams will click into gear going forward, we can see the Dolphins snatching the win.

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
