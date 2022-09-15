Best Chargers vs Chiefs NFL Betting Promos & Free Bets: Thursday Night Football Betting Offers

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Chiefs are set to host Los Angeles Chargers as NFL Thursday Night Football enters a new era on Amazon Prime Video. We’ve put together the best betting promos so you can get some free bets for the huge clash in Kansas City.

Best Chargers vs Chiefs NFL Betting Promos & Free Bets

How To Claim The Best Chargers vs Chiefs NFL Betting Promos & Free Bets

Signing up and claiming a betting promo code has never been easier. We rate Bovada as the best NFL betting brand, and you can join them by following these simple steps:

Click here to sign up to Bovada Create an account and deposit $1000 using promo code INSIDERS Get your $750 free bet to use on Chargers vs Chiefs

Our Top 5 Best Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Promos & Free Bets Reviewed

Here we take a look at the top five NFL betting promos and Thursday Night Football NFL betting offers for Chargers vs Chiefs FREE BETS.

Bovada Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Promo: $750 NFL Free Bet

Bovada are our leading choice when it comes to NFL betting, with their $750 welcome bonus representing the perfect time for you to sign-up with them ahead of Thursday Night Football’s clash between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

With hundreds of markets provided – ranging from outright win to Bovada’s unique Prop Builder function – and live streaming on countless major events available, Bovada really do stand out from a crowded market when it comes to finding the right betting angle to take on any NFL match.

Click here to sign up to Bovada Create an account and deposit $1000 Get your $750 free bet to use on Chargers vs Chiefs

Everygame NFL Betting Offer: $750 Chargers vs Chiefs Free Bet

Everygame secure a place in our top two when it comes to NFL betting, having been there and done it all since being established in 1996, with their reputation among the very top in the industry as a result.

Their welcome bonus is also up to $750, with Everygame matching new customers’ first three deposits up to $250 each time. With NFL Week 2 touching down when Chargers take on Chiefs on Thursday night, there has never been a better moment for you to sign up.

Click here to sign up with Everygame Make a deposit using any deposit method, including a wide range of Crypto currencies Enter bonus code INSIDERS at the top of this Special Offers page Wager and WIN at Everygame Sportsbook Repeat steps 2-4 for your second and third deposits

BetOnline NFL Betting Promo: $1000 Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Offer

BetOnline ranks in our top three NFL betting sites, with their $1000 welcome bonus one of the most generous promo codes on the market, perhaps compensating for the fact that they do not offer live streaming.

They will match 50% of a new customer’s deposit up to $1000, meaning you would need to deposit $2000 to hit that bonus.

However, with Kansas City Chiefs against Los Angeles Chargers to look forward to on Thursday, there could hardly be a more obvious opportunity for you to make the most of BetOnline’s generosity.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and desposit $2000 Get your 50% deposit bonus of $1000 Chargers vs Chiefs free bets

MyBookie NFL Betting Promo: $1000 Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Offer

MyBookie comes in at number four in terms of our ranking of NFL betting sites, with them matching up to $1000 as a sports welcome bonus.

Their Sportsbook is highly focused on American sports, with NFL leading the charge in that regard. Week 2 begins when the Chargers heading to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, so make sure not to miss out on MyBookie’s bountiful offer.

Click here to sign up to MyBookie Create an accounts and deposit $1000 Get your $1000 Chargers vs Chiefs free bets

XBet NFL Betting Promo: $500 Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Offer

Last but not least, we rank XBet at number five for NFL betting.

Their $500 deposit bonus is the least generous new customer offer out of our selections, and partially explains why they come in at number five.

They are run by the same company as MyBookie and are based in Costa Rica. Having only been created in 2014, they are at the front of cutting-edge betting and are worth signing up to if you are yet to do so, especially ahead of Chargers vs Chiefs on Thursday Night NFL.

Click here to sign up to XBet Create an account and deposit $500 Get your $500 Chargers vs Chiefs free bet

How Do We Pick The Best NFL Betting Promos

We consider numerous factors when it comes to picking the best NFL betting promos, ranging from the generosity of their sign-up offers to customer ratings.

When it comes to NFL betting, it is important that a range of markets and odds are provided, while ease of user interface and mobile functionality are hugely important at a time when people spend more time on their phones than ever before, including when betting.

Overall, Bovada ranks highest in most categories for betting on NFL, but we would certainly not dissuade anyone from signing up to any of the five excellent options we have provided, especially with free bets and deposit bonuses to be earned ahead of Thursday Night Football’s huge clash between Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.