Chargers Playoff Odds Will Drop To 14% If They Lose In Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers improved their record to 4-4 with a win over the New York Jets on Monday night, their second win in a row after looking like their season could be dead in the water. They are one of the teams that is packed in the middle of the standings in the AFC, and they are currently in 10th place in the conference before Week 10’s action.

Chargers Playoff Odds Down To 14% With Loss This Weekend

The Chargers bolt back into the Top 10…@ColinCowherd reveals his Week 10 Herd Hierarchy pic.twitter.com/Gkc9WQGDfH — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 7, 2023

Typically, a 4-4 start would be good enough position for a team to be able to make a legit run at a playoff spot down the stretch, but the AFC is highly competitive this year. Four teams from a single division are within the top 6, and only 5 teams in the entire conference currently have a losing record. This makes things tougher for the Chargers to stand out above the rest, and their current playoff likelihood is sitting at about 22% (per PFF).

Every game will be important for Los Angeles going forward, and it starts this Sunday with their matchup against the Lions. Should the Chargers win, they will improve to 5-4 and see their playoff chances jump to 34% heading into the back half of their schedule. But if they lose on Sunday, that number will fall all the way down to 14%.

Plenty Of Questions Surround Brandon Staley

Brandon Staley credits defense, run game for Chargers’ recent wins: “We’re just at the beginning. This group continues to improve”https://t.co/8w1IUe7ZrZ pic.twitter.com/qd6whj8ZkX — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 9, 2023

The Chargers have the 13th toughest remaining schedule in the league, as they still have games against the Ravens and Bills looming down the road. But they also have two games to play against the Broncos, and one against the Raiders and Patriots as well, giving them a chance to pick up late-season wins.

But those wins will only mean something if Los Angeles is able to stay afloat through the middle part of the schedule. They have been up and down so far this season, and there are serious questions surrounding head coach Brandon Staley and his future with the team. But they have necessary talent on both sides of the ball to at least be able to make a run towards the postseason, but have struggled with consistency so far in 2023.

For Sunday’s game against the Lions, the Chargers are listed as 3-point home underdogs.