Championship winner odds – Fulham heavy favourites with bookies

The race to win the Championship, which brings with it guaranteed qualification for the Premier League, has been on all season. However, it now seems that the bookies consider it a one horse race, with Fulham heavy favourites to win the league.
On this page, we’re going to be taking a look at the odds on several teams winning the 2021/22 Championship title, plus we’ll also be taking a look at the implied odds. Finally, we’ll give you our opinion on which team you should be betting on to finish top of the league.
Latest odds on 2021/22 Championship winner
If you’ve been following the Championship this season, it will come as no surprise to find that Fulham are the heavy favourites to win with the bookies. They’re currently at the top of the league by five points, with games in hand over some of their closest rivals.
If you are feeling adventurous and want to bet against Fulham, you’ll find some fantastic odds available. Blackburn, currently second in the league, have odds of 40/1, while QPR are 33/1. However, according to the bookies, Fulham’s closest rivals are Bournemouth, with odds of 6/1.
Check out the odds of teams to win the 2021/22 Championship title below:
- Fulham – 1/5 with bet365
- Bournemouth – 6/1 with bet365
- QPR – 33/1 with bet365
- Blackburn – 40/1 with bet365
- Sheffield United – 40/1 with bet365
- WBA – 50/1 with bet365
- Middlesbrough – 80/1 with bet365
All other Championship teams, including Nottingham Forest, Coventry and Stoke, have odds of over 100/1.
2021/22 Championship winner: Implied odds
Implied odds show you how likely a bookmaker, in this case bet365, thinks a specific team is to win. You can see the implied odds for the Championship winner below.
|Fulham
|83.3%
|Bournemouth
|14.3%
|QPR
|2.9%
|Blackburn
|2.4%
|Sheffield United
|2.4%
|WBA
|2%
|Middlesbrough
|1.2%
2021/22 Championship winner: Fulham huge favourites
Fulham are quite rightly the favourites to sit atop the Championship when the end of the season arrives. However, their odds of 1/5 seem pretty low, considering Bournemouth and QPR are only six and seven points behind them respectively, with 18 games left to play.
Due to the exceptionally low odds, we’d avoid a bet on Fulham – even though we acknowledge that they’ll probably win. However, the 33/1 odds on QPR are too much to ignore. Will they win? Probably not, but the odds are insane, considering a couple of bad results for Fulham could see QPR right back in the mix.
Bournemouth also look like they have an outside chance of winning the title – in fact, they’re closer to Fulham than QPR are by one point. However, despite only having one point more than QPR, their odds are 6/1 – far lower than QPR’s massive odds.
So, we’d recommend betting on QPR to win the Championship at odds of 33/1 with bet365. It probably won’t happen, but with odds as impressive as that, it’s more than worth taking a chance and backing them.