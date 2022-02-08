Championship winner odds – Fulham heavy favourites with bookies

The race to win the Championship, which brings with it guaranteed qualification for the Premier League, has been on all season. However, it now seems that the bookies consider it a one horse race, with Fulham heavy favourites to win the league.

On this page, we’re going to be taking a look at the odds on several teams winning the 2021/22 Championship title, plus we’ll also be taking a look at the implied odds. Finally, we’ll give you our opinion on which team you should be betting on to finish top of the league.

Latest odds on 2021/22 Championship winner

If you’ve been following the Championship this season, it will come as no surprise to find that Fulham are the heavy favourites to win with the bookies. They’re currently at the top of the league by five points, with games in hand over some of their closest rivals.

If you are feeling adventurous and want to bet against Fulham, you’ll find some fantastic odds available. Blackburn, currently second in the league, have odds of 40/1, while QPR are 33/1. However, according to the bookies, Fulham’s closest rivals are Bournemouth, with odds of 6/1.

Check out the odds of teams to win the 2021/22 Championship title below:

All other Championship teams, including Nottingham Forest, Coventry and Stoke, have odds of over 100/1.

2021/22 Championship winner: Implied odds

Implied odds show you how likely a bookmaker, in this case bet365, thinks a specific team is to win. You can see the implied odds for the Championship winner below.

Fulham 83.3% Bournemouth 14.3% QPR 2.9% Blackburn 2.4% Sheffield United 2.4% WBA 2% Middlesbrough 1.2%