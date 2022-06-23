Championship Promotion Odds: Burnley 7/2 to return to Premier League

Norwich? Watford? West Brom? Burnley? Whoever you believe will gain promotion from the Championship into the Premier League, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.
Latest Championship Promotion Odds at bet365
|Championship Promotion
|Odds
|Norwich
|7/4 at Paddy Power
|Watford
|15/8 at Paddy Power
|West Brom
|11/4 at Paddy Power
|Sheffield United
|11/4 at Paddy Power
|Middlesbrough
|11/4 at Paddy Power
|Burnley
|7/2 at Paddy Power
Can Burnley go straight back up to the Premier League?
There is no doubt that Burnley’s 2021/22 season was a complete mess.
After losing on the final day of the Premier League season at home to Newcastle United, Burnley’s relegation back to England’s second tier for the first time since 2016 was confirmed.
Sean Dyche was shown the door towards the end of the campaign following ten years of service to the Clarets, and former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has taken over at Turf Moor after leading Anderlecht to a third place finish in last season’s Belgian Pro League.
The 36-year-old’s first taste of management in the Championship will be away at Huddersfield Town at the end of July, but will need to prepare for life without goalkeeper Nick Pope who is poised to make the switch to St. James’ Park and join Newcastle this summer.
With plenty of competition for promotion from the Championship next season, the 2022/23 campaign should be a blast.
Who Will Win Promotion From The Championship?
As implied by the Championship promotion odds.
|Promotion Contenders
|Chance of Promotion
|Norwich
|36.4%
|Watford
|34.8%
|West Brom
|26.7%
|Sheffield United
|26.7%
|Middlesbrough
|26.7%
|Burnley
|22.2%
