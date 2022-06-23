Championship Promotion Odds: Burnley 7/2 to return to Premier League

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Norwich? Watford? West Brom? Burnley? Whoever you believe will gain promotion from the Championship into the Premier League, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Latest Championship Promotion Odds at bet365

Already used these offers? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

Can Burnley go straight back up to the Premier League?

There is no doubt that Burnley’s 2021/22 season was a complete mess.

After losing on the final day of the Premier League season at home to Newcastle United, Burnley’s relegation back to England’s second tier for the first time since 2016 was confirmed.

Sean Dyche was shown the door towards the end of the campaign following ten years of service to the Clarets, and former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has taken over at Turf Moor after leading Anderlecht to a third place finish in last season’s Belgian Pro League.

The 36-year-old’s first taste of management in the Championship will be away at Huddersfield Town at the end of July, but will need to prepare for life without goalkeeper Nick Pope who is poised to make the switch to St. James’ Park and join Newcastle this summer.

With plenty of competition for promotion from the Championship next season, the 2022/23 campaign should be a blast.

Who Will Win Promotion From The Championship?

As implied by the Championship promotion odds.

Promotion Contenders Chance of Promotion Norwich 36.4% Watford 34.8% West Brom 26.7% Sheffield United 26.7% Middlesbrough 26.7% Burnley 22.2%

Latest Football Free Bets