The race to gain promotion to the Premier League is now in full swing, with a number of sides still harbouring realistic hopes of clinching promotion this season. In fact, teams as far down as 12th place, or perhaps even lower, have genuine chances of reaching at least the playoff places.

On this page, we’ll be taking a close look at several teams’ odds of grabbing promotion from the Championship in the 2021/22 season. We’ll also take a look at the implied odds, plus we’ll be giving you our opinion on the best bet you can make.

Latest odds on 2021/22 Championship promotion

Fulham currently sit atop the Championship and the bookies have decided that they’re almost certain to clinch promotion this season. We’d have to agree with them, although we’re sceptical that the title race is already over, as some people seem to believe.

Bournemouth and QPR are both also fancied to clinch promotion, although their odds are far higher than Fulham’s. Other teams that could conceivably be in the mix come the end of the season include Blackburn, Huddersfield and WBA.

Check out the odds of promotion for several Championship teams below:

All other Championship teams have odds of over 200/1 or higher to gain promotion this year.

Bet £10 Get £10 free if it loses at Paddy Power

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

2021/22 Championship promotion: Implied odds

Check out how likely the bookies believe each contender is to escape the Championship by looking through the implied odds below.

Fulham 96.2% Bournemouth 71.4% WBA 26.7% QPR 25% Blackburn 23.1% Sheffield United 23.1% Middlesbrough 16.7% Nottingham Forest 7.7% Coventry 5.9% Huddersfield 5.9% Luton 5.9% Stoke 5.9% Millwall 2% Swansea 2% Preston NE 1.5% Blackpool 1.2%