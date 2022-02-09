The race to gain promotion to the Premier League is now in full swing, with a number of sides still harbouring realistic hopes of clinching promotion this season. In fact, teams as far down as 12th place, or perhaps even lower, have genuine chances of reaching at least the playoff places.
On this page, we’ll be taking a close look at several teams’ odds of grabbing promotion from the Championship in the 2021/22 season. We’ll also take a look at the implied odds, plus we’ll be giving you our opinion on the best bet you can make.
Latest odds on 2021/22 Championship promotion
Fulham currently sit atop the Championship and the bookies have decided that they’re almost certain to clinch promotion this season. We’d have to agree with them, although we’re sceptical that the title race is already over, as some people seem to believe.
Bournemouth and QPR are both also fancied to clinch promotion, although their odds are far higher than Fulham’s. Other teams that could conceivably be in the mix come the end of the season include Blackburn, Huddersfield and WBA.
Check out the odds of promotion for several Championship teams below:
- Fulham – 1/25 with bet365
- Bournemouth – 2/5 with bet365
- WBA – 11/4 with bet365
- QPR – 3/1 with bet365
- Blackburn – 10/3 with bet365
- Sheffield United – 10/3 with bet365
- Middlesbrough – 5/1 with bet365
- Nottingham Forest – 12/1 with bet365
- Coventry – 16/1 with bet365
- Huddersfield – 16/1 with bet365
- Luton – 16/1 with bet365
- Stoke – 16/1 with bet365
- Millwall – 50/1 with bet365
- Swansea – 50/1 with bet365
- Preston NE – 66/1 with bet365
- Blackpool – 80/1 with bet365
All other Championship teams have odds of over 200/1 or higher to gain promotion this year.
2021/22 Championship promotion: Implied odds
Check out how likely the bookies believe each contender is to escape the Championship by looking through the implied odds below.
|Fulham
|96.2%
|Bournemouth
|71.4%
|WBA
|26.7%
|QPR
|25%
|Blackburn
|23.1%
|Sheffield United
|23.1%
|Middlesbrough
|16.7%
|Nottingham Forest
|7.7%
|Coventry
|5.9%
|Huddersfield
|5.9%
|Luton
|5.9%
|Stoke
|5.9%
|Millwall
|2%
|Swansea
|2%
|Preston NE
|1.5%
|Blackpool
|1.2%
2021/22 Championship promotion: Fulham huge favourites with bookies
The obvious bet here would be Fulham, as they’re now looking pretty sure of gaining automatic promotion. However, the odds of 1/25 make a bet all but pointless.
Instead, we’ll have to look for value further down the league – for a team that has a decent chance of promotion but also has attractive odds. Blackburn fit the bill nicely, with a 23.1% chance of promotion and odds of 10/3, as do Sheffield United.
However, if you’ve read our page on predicting the Championship winner, you’ll know we’ve got a little hunch on QPR. They’re currently well poised to make the play-offs, and could even seal automatic promotion. What’s more, they’re on a fantastic run of form, which if it continues will push them further up the table.
As you’ve already seen, QPR have odds of 3/1 to make it into the Premier League next season, which we think are very generous. So, we’d recommend a bet on QPR to clinch promotion from the Championship this season.