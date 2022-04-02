Championship Betting Tips: Best Bets for All 10 Championship Games

It’s the main time of the year when the Championship matches are going on. To check out the best bets for the Championship matches taking place on 2nd April 2022, scroll down and start reading.
Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
On Saturday, Blackpool will go to Bloomfield Road to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Championship, hoping to extend their unbeaten run to five games. The match will take place on 2nd April 2022 at 16:30.
Match Odds
Blackpool @ 21/10
Draw @ 11/5
Nottm Forest @ 7/5
Prediction
Blackpool 1-1 Nottingham Forest @ 11/5 with Bet UK
Barnsley vs Reading
Barnsley will take on Reading in the EFL Championship at Oakwell Stadium on the 2nd of April 2022, Saturday, hoping to avenge their recent defeat.
Match Odds
Barnsley @ 11/8
Draw @ 11/5
Reading @ 2/1
Prediction
Barnsley 1-1 Reading @ 9/4 with Bet UK
Bournemouth vs Bristol City
On Saturday, Bournemouth will face Bristol City in the EFL Championship at the Vitality Stadium, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far in this.
Match Odds
Bournemouth @ 4/9
Draw @ 7/2
Bristol City @ 13/2
Prediction
Bournemouth 2-0 Bristol City @ 4/9 with Bet UK
Cardiff City vs Swansea City
In an EFL Championship matchday 40 matchup on Saturday, Cardiff City will face Swansea City in a South Wales derby.
Match Odds
Cardiff @ 13/10
Draw @ 21/10
Swansea @ 9/4
Prediction
Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City @ 21/10 with Bet UK
Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers
On 2nd April 2022, Coventry City will play Blackburn Rovers in an EFL Championship matchday 40 matches.
Match Odds
Coventry @ 21/10
Draw @ 11/5
Blackburn @ 14/5
Prediction
Coventry City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers @ 21/10 with Bet UK
Derby County vs Preston North End
Derby County will face Preston North Break in the EFL Championship on Saturday at Pride Park Stadium, hoping to end their three-game losing streak.
Match Odds
Derby County @ 31/20
Draw @ 2/1
Preston North End @ 19/10
Prediction
Derby County 0-1 Preston North End @ 19/10 with Bet UK
Luton Town vs Millwall
Luton Town takes on Millwall in the EFL Championship at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, seeking to make it three victories in a row.
Match Odds
Luton @ 11/10
Draw @ 21/10
Millwall @ 27/10
Prediction
Luton Town 1-1 Millwall @ 21/10 with Bet UK
Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough
On Saturday, Peterborough will face Middlesbrough at the ABAX Stadium in the EFL Championship, hoping to build on their recent win.
Match Odds
Peterborough @ 4/1
Draw @ 11/4
Middlesborough @ 4/6
Prediction
Peterborough 1-2 Middlesbrough @ 4/6 with Bet UK
QPR vs Fulham
On Saturday, QPR will face Fulham in the EFL Championship at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with both teams having had good seasons so far in this.
Match Odds
QPR @ 4/1
Draw @ 29/10
Fulham @ 4/6
Prediction
QPR 1-3 Fulham @ 4/6 with Bet UK
Stoke City vs Sheffield United
On Saturday, Stoke City will face Sheffield United in the EFL Championship at the Bet365 Stadium, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far in this.
Match Odds
Stoke City @ 21/10
Draw @ 13/10
Sheff Utd @ 21/10
Prediction
Stoke City 1-2 Sheffield United @ 13/10 with Bet UK
