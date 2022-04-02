Countries
Championship Betting Tips: Best Bets for All 10 Championship Games

It’s the main time of the year when the Championship matches are going on. To check out the best bets for the Championship matches taking place on 2nd April 2022, scroll down and start reading.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

On Saturday, Blackpool will go to Bloomfield Road to face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Championship, hoping to extend their unbeaten run to five games. The match will take place on 2nd April 2022 at 16:30.

Match Odds

Blackpool @ 21/10

Draw @ 11/5

Nottm Forest @ 7/5

Prediction

Blackpool 1-1 Nottingham Forest @ 11/5 with Bet UK

Barnsley vs Reading

Barnsley will take on Reading in the EFL Championship at Oakwell Stadium on the 2nd of April 2022, Saturday, hoping to avenge their recent defeat.

Match Odds

Barnsley @ 11/8

Draw @ 11/5

Reading @ 2/1

Prediction

Barnsley 1-1 Reading @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Bournemouth vs Bristol City

On Saturday, Bournemouth will face Bristol City in the EFL Championship at the Vitality Stadium, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far in this.

Match Odds

Bournemouth @ 4/9

Draw @ 7/2

Bristol City @ 13/2

Prediction

Bournemouth 2-0 Bristol City @ 4/9 with Bet UK

Cardiff City vs Swansea City

In an EFL Championship matchday 40 matchup on Saturday, Cardiff City will face Swansea City in a South Wales derby.

Match Odds

Cardiff @ 13/10

Draw @ 21/10

Swansea @ 9/4

Prediction

Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

On 2nd April 2022, Coventry City will play Blackburn Rovers in an EFL Championship matchday 40 matches.

Match Odds

Coventry @ 21/10

Draw @ 11/5

Blackburn @ 14/5

Prediction

Coventry City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Derby County vs Preston North End

Derby County will face Preston North Break in the EFL Championship on Saturday at Pride Park Stadium, hoping to end their three-game losing streak.

Match Odds

Derby County @ 31/20

Draw @ 2/1

Preston North End @ 19/10

Prediction

Derby County 0-1 Preston North End @ 19/10 with Bet UK

Luton Town vs Millwall 

Luton Town takes on Millwall in the EFL Championship at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, seeking to make it three victories in a row.

Match Odds

Luton @ 11/10

Draw @ 21/10

Millwall @ 27/10

Prediction

Luton Town 1-1 Millwall @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough

On Saturday, Peterborough will face Middlesbrough at the ABAX Stadium in the EFL Championship, hoping to build on their recent win.

Match Odds

Peterborough @ 4/1

Draw @ 11/4

Middlesborough @ 4/6

Prediction

Peterborough 1-2 Middlesbrough @ 4/6 with Bet UK

QPR vs Fulham

On Saturday, QPR will face Fulham in the EFL Championship at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with both teams having had good seasons so far in this.

Match Odds

QPR @ 4/1

Draw @ 29/10

Fulham @ 4/6

Prediction

QPR 1-3 Fulham @ 4/6 with Bet UK

Stoke City vs Sheffield United

On Saturday, Stoke City will face Sheffield United in the EFL Championship at the Bet365 Stadium, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far in this.

Match Odds

Stoke City @ 21/10

Draw @ 13/10

Sheff Utd @ 21/10

Prediction

Stoke City 1-2 Sheffield United @ 13/10 with Bet UK

