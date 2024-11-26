Soccer

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Where to Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Liverpool vs Real Madrid

European heavyweights Liverpool and Real Madrid will lock horns on Matchday 5 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season. Continue reading to get all the key info about this week’s European classic.

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Real Madrid – Date, Time, and Where to Watch in US

Liverpool will welcome Real Madrid to the iconic Anfield Stadium for their Matchday 5 meeting in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League. The game will kick off at 8 PM GMT / 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT on Wednesday, November 27.

Liverpool and Real Madrid fans in the United States can stream the game live on Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN, and ViX.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Preview

Form

It is safe to say that Liverpool has been the best team in Europe this season. Under Arne Slot, the Reds have become a lean, mean, winning machine, emerging as the best team in the Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League.

In the English top flight, the Merseysiders have amassed 31 points from 12 matches, going eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool has been even better in the UEFA Champions League, winning all four of their matches so far to go to the top of the rankings. They are the only team with a 100% record in the competition.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, has been a bit of a hit-and-miss this season. The Whites arguably have the best squad in the world, featuring Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo in attack, but they have not yet clicked. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have amassed 30 points from 13 games in La Liga, sitting four points behind league leaders Barcelona, albeit after playing one game less.

Los Merengues have been even more inconsistent in the UEFA Champions League, picking up only six points in four games. The record 15-time European champions are currently languishing in 18th place in the Champions League rankings, three points adrift of an automatic promotion spot.

Team News

Liverpool will be without the services of Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (chest), Federico Chiesa (fitness), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) for the game on Wednesday.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, has a much bigger injury list, featuring Eder Militao (ACL), Dani Carvajal (ACL), David Alaba (ACL), Aurelien Tchouameni (ankle), and, now, Vinicius Jr. (leg). Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo are pushing to return but they remain a major doubt for the game.

Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Real Madrid have met 11 times over the years in Europe. The Reds have won three times, Real Madrid seven, and there has been one draw.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Prediction

Considering the form of these two teams, it seems like a slam dunk for Liverpool. However, when it comes to the Champions League, Real Madrid can never be written off. Liverpool is likely to dominate the game, but we believe Los Blancos will come back with maximum points.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-2 Real Madrid

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
