Champions League Betting Picks, Predictions, Odds and Best Bets – Tuesday 13 September

Champions League Betting Picks, Predictions, Odds and Best Bets – Tuesday 13 September

Updated

5 mins ago

on

UEFA 940x626 1

The Champions League is well underway and after an entertaining first week there are some great fixtures ready for you to bet on tonight. 

Last week saw some shock results in the Champions League, including Chelsea losing 1-0 to Zagreb and Liverpool being battered 4-1 by Napoli. As we look at tonight’s fixtures there are several brilliant matchups including Bayern vs Barcelona and Liverpool vs Ajax.

There are 7 games available to bet on tonight and this post will provide you with tips for each game on the best Champions League betting sites.

Champions League Betting Picks

Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen Betting Pick

Inter Milan have been on fire so far this season and have won six of their last nine competitive games, whilst five of their seven matches this season have contained over 2.5 goals.

Whereas Victoria Plzen was battered by Barcelona last week 5-1 and in six of their last seven European ties there have been three or more goals in the game.

Inter Milan to Win and Over 2.5 goals +100

Sporting Lisbon v Spurs Betting Pick

Antonio Conte has been a light in Spurs most recent dark history with a complete lack of trophies. Since he joined, only Man City and Liverpool have won more points domestically.

Spurs’ Champions League campaign got off to a flying start with a 2-0 win over Marseille with both goals from Richarlison. Overall Spurs have too much quality and depth for their opponents Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs to Win @ +115

Liverpool v Ajax Betting Pick

This game looks to be one full of goals with both teams having 4+ goals in last week’s Champions League fixtures.

After Liverpool’s embarrassment last week, they will be looking to make a fast start to please their fans after a worrying few weeks. However, it’s likely this will leave them exposed to Ajax counter attacks. We’re expecting a goal fest in this game and a quick paced first half.

Over 1.5 First Half Goals @ +140

Bayern Munich v Barcelona Betting Pick

Barcelona recorded a 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in their Champions League opener last week, with Lewandowski scoring three times, and the Poland international will now take on the club that he left over the summer.

Barcelona were also 4-0 winners over Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday and they have now won their last five matches in all competitions. Bayern have been in poor form in the Bundesliga since August 21, drawing each of their last three matches against Borussia Monchengladbach, Union Berlin and Stuttgart.

Barcelona to Win @ +245

Porto v Club Brugge Betting Pick

Porto have reached the Quarter Final of the Champions League twice in recent years in 2019 and 2021. They will be hoping to surpass that achievement this year and their league form will hopefully pass over to the European competition.

Club Brugge have always struggled to progress through the group stages of the tournament due to a lack of quality and it seems Porto may have the edge in that regard tonight.

Porto HT/FT @ +100

Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Pick

Frankfurt looks like a team out of their depth in this competition after a 3-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon last week. Whereas Marseille won the competition back in 1991.

Marseille looked like a well drilled side against Spurs last week and were unlucky to receive a red card which took the game away from them.

Marseille to Win @ -110

Leverkusen Vs Atletico Madrid Betting Pick

Diego Simeone’s side were 2-1 winners over Porto in their opening Group B fixture, as Leverkusen suffered a 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge in their first match in the section.

Leverkusen have also suffered an awful start to the 2022/23 campaign, losing six of their eight opening competitive games. They now welcome an in-form Atletico Madrid and will likely struggle.

Atletico Madrid to Win @ +165

 

 

 

 

