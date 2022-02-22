CHAMPIONS LEAGUE football made its long-awaited return with some cracking Round of 16 ties which saw Manchester City in devastating form. We’ve scoured the market to bring you the best betting offers and free bets ahead of the next matches which see Chelsea and Manchester United in action.
Champions League betting offers and free bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
- Wealth of offers at “The Bonus King”
- Superb deals on system bets
- Great bookie for football betting
Debit card
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.
Bet £10, Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
- BOG on all UK & Irish horse races
- Complete My Challenges and get bonuses
- Handy Schedule helps with in-play betting
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £10 each way (£20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration.
Bet £10, Get A £30 Free Bet
- Acca Loyalty deal perfect for accumulator bets
- Some 40 different sports you can bet on
- Comprehensive range of betting offers
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
PaysafeCard
Trustly
Apple Pay
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
- Weekly Acca Deal on all sports
- Strong in-play betting service
- Fun FIVES game free to play
Debit cards
PayPal
Skrill
Neteller
Qualifying Bets must be made as a minimum £10 in one go and only the ‘win’ part of your bet will count, i.e. two £5 bets each-way (with a total stake of £10) will not be a Qualifying Bet, whereas with a £10 each-way bet (a total stake of £20), £10 would count and therefore would be a Qualifying Bet. If you make a Qualifying Bet, you may claim £20 in free bets, which will consist of two £10 free bet token(s) (“Free Bet Token/s”), subject to the requirements and restrictions applicable to Free Bet Tokens as set out below. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet. Minimum qualifying odds of 1/2 (decimal price 1.5); and if an accumulator or a multiple bet, has odds greater than 1/100 (decimal price 1.01) per selection.
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
- The best new UK bookmaker in 2022
- Acca Club boosts profit 5 times weekly
- Superb for eSports and Virtual Sports
Debit cards
PayPal
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
- Betting platform of LiveScore service
- BOG and live streams of horse races
- Acca Bet deal claimed 3x each week
Debit cards
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Register before 23:59 9/04/21 and after 00.01 11/04/2021. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. If your Qualifying Bet is cancelled, voided or ‘cashed out’, you will not be eligible for the Free Bet Token/s in respect of that bet, but you will be able to place another Qualifying Bet.
£20 Cash Back If 1st Bet is Lost
- Paddy’s Rewards Club
- Football acca insurance
- Excellent iOS & Android apps
Debit Cards
PayPal
Apple Pay
Paysafecard
Neteller
Skrill
Open a new account using promo code YSKWDX Deposit a minimum of £10 using cards Place a Sportsbook bet on Football. For the purposes of this promotion, your first ever settled bet will be counted as the qualifying bet. Qualifying requirements must be completed within 90 days of account opening. If your qualifying bet is settled as a loser we will refund you stake in CASH Maximum refund is £20.
Best bookmakers for Champions League free bets
Looking for the best free bets as the Champions League really starts to heat up? Claim the best online bookie offers for Champions League below
- bet365 – Best selection and widest range of Champions League markets
- Betfred – Great odds for Champions League including ‘Double Delight’ and ‘Hat-trick heaven’ goalscorer markets
- BetUK – New bookie with great Champions League welcome offer
- BoyleSports – Best bookmaker for Champions League Price Boosts
- 888sport – Superb Champions League enhanced odds
After an all-English final last season which saw Chelsea defeat Manchester City to lift their second Champions League trophy, the bookmakers are once again making two Premier League teams favourites to be crowned kings of Europe.
This time Liverpool, who were eliminated by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage last season, are 7/2 to win their seventh title behind big favourites Manchester City.
City are a club obsessed with Champions League glory yet it continues to be the once competition which evades them. Pep Guardiola was recruited in 2016 and tasked with winning the tournament for the Etihad outfit but they must go one step closer than last year to finally claim European glory.
Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, who boast the potentially devastating partnership of Neymar and Lionel Messi, and Chelsea make up the top five favourites to reach the Champions League final which takes place in Saint-Petersburg on May 28.
If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited for a bet on some dramatic Champions League action, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for Europe’s most glamorous football tournament.
Read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a hugely entertaining remainder of the Champions League 2022.
Champions League odds and free bets
Manchester City @ 12/5 with 888sport
Liverpool @ 7/2 with 888sport
Bayern Munich @ 7/2 with 888sport
PSG @ 7/1 with 888sport
Chelsea @ 15/2 with 888sport
Ajax @ 16/1 with 888sport
Manchester United @ 20/1 with 888sport
Juventus @ 25/1 with 888sport
Real Madrid @ 25/1 with 888sport
Atletico Madrid @ 33/1 with 888sport
Villarreal @ 150/1 with 888sport
Benfica @ 150/1 with 888sport
RB Salzburg @ 150/1 with 888sport
Lille @ 150/1 with 888sport
Inter Milan @ 150/1 with 888sport
Sporting @ 150/1 with 888sport