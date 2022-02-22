CHAMPIONS LEAGUE football made its long-awaited return with some cracking Round of 16 ties which saw Manchester City in devastating form. We’ve scoured the market to bring you the best betting offers and free bets ahead of the next matches which see Chelsea and Manchester United in action.

Champions League betting offers and free bets

Best bookmakers for Champions League free bets

Looking for the best free bets as the Champions League really starts to heat up? Claim the best online bookie offers for Champions League below

bet365 – Best selection and widest range of Champions League markets Betfred – Great odds for Champions League including ‘Double Delight’ and ‘Hat-trick heaven’ goalscorer markets BetUK – New bookie with great Champions League welcome offer BoyleSports – Best bookmaker for Champions League Price Boosts 888sport – Superb Champions League enhanced odds

After an all-English final last season which saw Chelsea defeat Manchester City to lift their second Champions League trophy, the bookmakers are once again making two Premier League teams favourites to be crowned kings of Europe.

This time Liverpool, who were eliminated by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage last season, are 7/2 to win their seventh title behind big favourites Manchester City.

City are a club obsessed with Champions League glory yet it continues to be the once competition which evades them. Pep Guardiola was recruited in 2016 and tasked with winning the tournament for the Etihad outfit but they must go one step closer than last year to finally claim European glory.

Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, who boast the potentially devastating partnership of Neymar and Lionel Messi, and Chelsea make up the top five favourites to reach the Champions League final which takes place in Saint-Petersburg on May 28.

If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited for a bet on some dramatic Champions League action, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for Europe’s most glamorous football tournament.

Read on to find the best of the welcome offers and free bets for you to cash in on what is sure to be a hugely entertaining remainder of the Champions League 2022.

Champions League odds and free bets

Manchester City @ 12/5 with 888sport

Liverpool @ 7/2 with 888sport

Bayern Munich @ 7/2 with 888sport

PSG @ 7/1 with 888sport

Chelsea @ 15/2 with 888sport

Ajax @ 16/1 with 888sport

Manchester United @ 20/1 with 888sport

Juventus @ 25/1 with 888sport

Real Madrid @ 25/1 with 888sport

Atletico Madrid @ 33/1 with 888sport

Villarreal @ 150/1 with 888sport

Benfica @ 150/1 with 888sport

RB Salzburg @ 150/1 with 888sport

Lille @ 150/1 with 888sport

Inter Milan @ 150/1 with 888sport

Sporting @ 150/1 with 888sport