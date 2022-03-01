Celtic vs St Mirren live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

Celtic will welcome St Mirren at Celtic Park on Wednesday night as the Scottish Premiership continues this week.

How to watch Celtic vs St Mirren live stream for free

Celtic vs St Mirren preview

Celtic have had a bad run of late. Last time out, they were held to a goalless draw by Hibernian, marking their first league game without scoring in 2022.

Last week’s draw came after the hosts’ dismal departure from the UEFA Europa Conference League.

With 67 points from 28 games, the Celts are in first place in the Premiership table. They’ll now try to get their campaign back on track by returning to winning ways.

St Mirren was defeated 2-0 by Heart of Midlothian in their most recent match and was fortunate not to have lost by a wider margin after being reduced to ten men just 20 minutes after the game began.

With 33 points from 27 games, the visitors are in seventh place in the league standings. They’re only two points out of the Championship round, and a win on Wednesday will give them a chance to qualify.

Celtic vs St Mirren team news

Celtic team news

Both Albian Ajeti and David Turnbull are out with injuries and will miss this week’s match against St Mirren. Both Yosuke Ideguchi and Kyogo Furuhashi are recovering from injuries and may not be able to participate. Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was out from the team’s last game due to sickness, is anticipated to return.

Celtic predicted line-up

Harts; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Rogic, Hatate, McGregor; Jota, Abada, Giakoumakis

St Mirren team news

After collecting a red card against Hearts last time out, Connor Ronan has been suspended for the midweek match.

St Mirren predicted lineup

Alnwick; Fraser, Shaughnessy, Dunne, Tait; Flynn, Gogic; Kiltie, Brophy, Jones; Greive

Celtic vs St Mirren free bets