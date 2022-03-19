Celtic vs Ross County live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

On Saturday, Celtic and Ross County will compete for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 31 match.

Celtic vs Ross County preview

The hosts are coming off a simple 3-0 away victory in the Scottish FA Cup quarterfinals over Dundee United. Georgios Giakoumakis inspired the rout with a second-half brace.

In a 1-0 home triumph over St. Mirren, Ross County also earned all three points. Four minutes into the second half, Joseph Hungbo netted the game-winner from the penalty spot.

They climbed to sixth place in the table after the win, with 36 points from 30 games. Celtic are unbeaten at the top of the table, with a three-point lead over Rangers in second.

Celtic have been in superb domestic form and do not appear to be about to relinquish points in their pursuit of the league title from arch-rivals Rangers.

In recent weeks, Ross County has also excelled, and their good form has put them in contention for continental qualification. If given the chance, they could pose a threat, but we’re tipping the capital side to win comfortably with goals at both ends.

Celtic vs Ross County team news

Celtic team news

Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull won’t play for Celtic.

Celtic predicted line-up

Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Matthew O’Riley, Reo Hatate, Jota, Liel Abada; Daizen Maeda

Ross County team news

Due to physical restrictions, David Cancola and Keith Watson are unable to participate.

Ross County predicted lineup

Ross Laidlaw (GK); Connor Randall, Alex Iacovitti, Jack Baldwin, Kayne Ramsay; Jordan Tillson, Ross Callachan; Regan Charles-Cook, Harry Paton, Joseph Hungbo; Jordan White

