Scott Brown has emerged as favourite to take the reins at Celtic should current Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou be poached by Tottenham, according to exclusive odds compiled by SportsLens.

Postecoglou will lead the Hoops to a magnificent treble in his first season in charge, if they can overcome Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The 57-year-old’s stock has risen significantly over the course of the season and he now leads the betting to take the vacant hot seat at Premier League side Tottenham, who sacked Antonio Conte in March.

Scott Brown leads betting for emotional return to Celtic as manager at 4/1

Former Celtic bosses Martin O’Neil, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon also in the running

Ange Postecoglou tops Tottenham’s wishlist as Antonio Conte’s replacement

Celtic on the verge of winning first treble since completing a historic ‘treble treble’ in 2019

Should Postecoglou jump ship, Celtic will be left searching for a replacement to lead their Champions League charge next season and Brown is the man most likely to be handed the role.

The former midfield hardman made 619 appearances for the Parkhead outfit and has made an solid start to his career in management at League One Fleetwood Town.

Celtic legend Scott Brown 4/1 to replace Ange Postecoglou as Spurs links strengthen

Brown, 37, leads the betting at 4/1, followed by Postecoglou’s current assistant manager at 13/2 and Scotland national team boss Steve Clarke at 8/1.

Sportslens Head of News Lee Astley commented: “Celtic legend Scott Brown heads the field of contenders for the biggest job in Scotland should Ange Postecoglou decide to leave for pastures new. Brown had an impressive inaugural managerial season at Fleetwood Town and this will not have gone unnoticed by the Celtic hierarchy.

“The progressive Kjetil Knutsen might catch the eye at 11/1 as he has been extremely impressive at Bodo-Glimt and has been linked with several Premier League jobs.

“There are a number of ex-Celtic managers in the field. Martin O’Neil (10/1) is rumoured to be interested in a return to management having recently expressed disappointment at one of his former haunts Leicester City not calling him to aid them in their recent relegation battle.

“Could Brendan Rodgers be in line for a return? We don’t think it’s likely given the acrimony surrounding his departure and he is priced at 33/1.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham have put their pursuit of Postecoglou on ice until after the Scottish Cup final against Inverness this weekend.

Next Celtic Manager Odds

Scott Brown – 4/1

John Kennedy – 13/2

Steve Clarke – 8/1

Martin O’Neil – 10/1

Kjetil Knutsen – 11/1

Rafa Benitez – 14/1

Roy Keane – 16/1

Patrick Vieira – 20/1

Jesse Marsch – 22/1

Adi Hutter – 25/1

Paul Lambert – 25/1

Ralph Hassenhuttl – 25/1

Lucien Favre – 28/1

Tommy McIntyre – 28/1

Brendan Rodgers – 33/1

Gordon Strachan – 33/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 40/1

Scott McDonald – 40/1

Graham Potter – 50/1

Andre Villas-Boas – 60/1

Neil Lennon – 66/1

Henrik Larsson – 66/1

Steven Gerrard – 100/1

