CELTIC, currently sitting in second place in the Scottish Premiership, will hope to keep pace with Rangers this weekend when they play Dundee United.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, January 29th

Kick-Off: 15:00pm GMT, Celtic Park, Glasgow

Celtic vs Dundee United predictions

The winner of Celtic vs Dundee United shouldn’t be too tough to predict, unless there’s a huge upset. Celtic sit in second and haven’t lost in the league since way back in September. Dundee United, on the other hand, sit in mid-table, with just a slim chance of sneaking into Europe next season.

Celtic are on a fantastic run and have won their last three matches in the league. They’ve scored more goals than any other Premiership team, plus they’ve conceded the fewest. So, the challenge for Dundee United will come from both ends.

Dundee United, on the other hand, haven’t been prolific in front of goal, scoring only 19 times this season. However, their defence has usually managed to hold its own.

Looking at the stats, it seems likely that Celtic will not only win this game, but win it easily. Their proclivity in front of goal means that they should knock in at least a couple, if not more. What’s more, their defence should have a good chance of completely blunting the Dundee United attack.

For this game, we think that the best bet you can make is on Celtic winning 3-0 – a bet that offers great returns at bet365.

Celtic vs Dundee United prediction: Celtic 3 Dundee United 0 @ 11/2 with bet365

Celtic vs Dundee United betting tips

If you’re looking for another top Celtic vs Dundee United tip, we’ve got you covered. This time, we’ll use the bet365 Bet Builder to create a really attractive wager.

The first part of the bet is on the first goalscorer. Liel Abada gets our nod here, as he’s been on a decent run of form recently, scoring three times in Celtic’s previous five games. An individual price of 11/5 at bet365 seems fair.

This bet can be boosted somewhat by adding a bet with shorter odds, and the BTTS market is looking good. With Dundee United not having much firepower, there’s a great chance Celtic shut them out, so betting against BTTS, at an individual price of 4/7, seems a good move.

So, our second prediction for this match is Liel Abada to score first and both teams not to score, which comes with odds of 9/2.

Celtic vs Dundee United betting tips: Liel Abada to score first and BTTS – no @ 9/2 with bet365

Celtic vs Dundee United odds

Celtic vs Dundee United Match Odds

Celtic @ 1/7 with bet365

Draw @ 15/2 with bet365

Dundee United @ 16/1 with bet365

Celtic vs Dundee United Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 4/9 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 7/4 with bet365

