Celta Vigo vs Mallorca live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Celta Vigo will look to get back to winning ways when they host Mallorca in the Spanish league this weekend.
Celta Vigo vs Mallorca live stream
- Click here to join bet365
- Sign up and deposit any amount into your bet365 account
- Start watching the Celta Vigo vs Mallorca live stream at 17:30 GMT
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Top five football live streaming betting sites
Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.
- bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly
- Betfred – Great quality of streams
- BetUK – New site with great streaming options
- LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football
- 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams
If you’re looking to follow the La Liga match between Celta Vigo vs Mallorca, then bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Celta Vigo vs Mallorca live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Preview
The home side are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Atletico Madrid and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.
Meanwhile, Mallorca are 16th in the league table and they have lost four of their last six league matches.
They cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to preserve their status as a La Liga club next season. The visitors could easily be drawn into the relegation battle if they continue to lose games over the next few weeks.
That said, Mallorca are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Celta Vigo and they will fancy pulling off an upset here.
Watch live sport with bet365
Watch live sport with bet365
When does Celta Vigo vs Mallorca kick-off?
The La Liga clash between Celta Vigo vs Mallorca kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 6th of March, at the Balaidos.
Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Team News
Celta Vigo team news
The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Celta Vigo predicted line-up vs Mallorca: Dituro; Mallo, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; B Mendez, Beltran, D Suarez, Cervi; Aspas, Mina
Mallorca team news
The visitors will be without Dominik Greif and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta because of an injury.
Mallorca predicted line-up vs Celta Vigo: Rico; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Olivan; Sevilla, Sanchez; Kubo, D Rodriguez, Ndiaye; Muriqi
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins