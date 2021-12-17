Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News celta vigo v espanyol live stream preview prediction and betting tips

Football Betting Tips — Celta Vigo v Espanyol Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

updated

21 seconds ago

on

rc celta v cadiz cf la liga santander e1611486397246
Celta Vigo will be hoping to get their season back on track with a win over Espanyol in La Liga this Friday.
 

Watch and bet on Celta Vigo v Espanyol live stream at bet365>livestreaming>football from 20:00 GMT on Friday, December 17th. To watch you must register an account and have a balance of £1 or more.

Celta Vigo v Espanyol preview

The home side have picked up just four wins from 17 league matches so far and they are 14th in the league table. Celta Vigo have picked up just one win in their last six league matches and the home fans will be desperate for all three points here.
 
Meanwhile, Espanyol are coming into this game on the back of three wins in their last five league matches and they are currently 9th in the league table.
 
The visitors will fancy their chances against a struggling Celta Vigo side and they will look to pull off an upset here. The last five matches between these two sides have ended in a draw and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

Celta Vigo v Espanyol team news

Celta Vigo possible starting line-up: Dituro; Vazquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Beltran; Mendez, Suarez, Cervi; Galhardo, Mina

Espanyol possible starting line-up: D Lopez; Vidal, Gomez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Herrera, Bare; Embarba, Darder, Puado; De Tomas

Celta Vigo v Espanyol betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Celta Vigo v Espanyol from bet365:

Match-winner:

Celta Vigo: 1/1

Draw: 23/10

Espanyol: 3/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 6/7

Under: 24/23

Celta Vigo v Espanyol prediction

Espanyol have been the better team this season but they have been abysmal on their travels and they have failed to win their last 17 away matches in the Spanish league.
 
They will have to improve immensely in order to grind out all three points here.
 
Given the recent history of these meetings and the dreadful away form of Espanyol, another draw could be on the cards this week.
 

Prediction: Draw at 23/10 with Bet365.

Bet on a draw at 23/10 with bet365

How to watch Celta Vigo v Espanyol Live Stream

  1. Go to bet365.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of £5 or more
  4. Watch Celta Vigo v Espanyol live online from 20:00 pm BST on Friday.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify.

Celta Vigo v Espanyol Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Screenshot 2021 09 17 at 11.43.44

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the bet365 website
  2. Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100
  3. Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice
  4. Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled
© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens