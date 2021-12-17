Football Betting Tips — Celta Vigo v Espanyol Live Stream, Preview & Prediction

The home side have picked up just four wins from 17 league matches so far and they are 14th in the league table. Celta Vigo have picked up just one win in their last six league matches and the home fans will be desperate for all three points here.

Meanwhile, Espanyol are coming into this game on the back of three wins in their last five league matches and they are currently 9th in the league table.

The visitors will fancy their chances against a struggling Celta Vigo side and they will look to pull off an upset here. The last five matches between these two sides have ended in a draw and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.