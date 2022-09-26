CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets and Picks vs New York Giants With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Ahead of Monday Night’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks for Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb.
CeeDee Lamb vs New York Giants Player Props Betting Tips
- CeeDee Lamb over 0.50 TD receptions @ +175 with BetOnline
- CeeDee Lamb over 54.5 receiving yards @ -111 with BetOnline
CeeDee Lamb vs New York Giants Tip 1: CeeDee Lamb over 0.50 TD receptions @ +120 with BetOnline
Lamb got off to a slow start to his season, but he and Dallas QB Cooper Rush hooked up for seven receptions on 11 targets against the Bengals last week. Lamb averages 11 targets per contest, and he should have some opportunities against a Giants defense without an interception and allowing 205.5 yards per contest to much weaker passing games than what Dallas has to offer.
Ceedee lamb: 7 rec, 76 yards
A.J brown: 5 rec , 68 yards
Nfc east has found themselves a new wr1 pic.twitter.com/OGGbFIBryK
— J (@johndoe33161714) September 20, 2022
CeeDee Lamb vs New York Giants Tip 2: CeeDee Lamb over 54.5 Passing Yards @ -111 with BetOnline
Lamb is averaging 51.5 receiving yards per contest, with his longest being 24 yards. Since we expect Lamb to exceed his 11 targets and the fact Dallas is expected to be trailing New York, we see Lamb getting more looks and if he hauls in even one pass than he averages, he’ll exceed the yardage total tonight. We think that he will and might even have a huge impact on this matchup.
CeeDee Lamb vs New York Giants Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Dallas Cowboys
|-103
|New York Giants
|-107