CBS to use a total of 165 cameras for Super Bowl LVIII including three drones

Joe Lyons
Super Bowl broadcasters CBS will use a total of 165 cameras during the NFL’s championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

The NFL operates a four-network rotation for the Super Bowl, meaning the broadcasting rights will be awarded to one of CBS, Fox, NBC or ABC each year for America’s most-watched television program.

As always, expect the broadcaster to pull out all the stops for the biggest date on the NFL’s calendar. In 2024, CBS own the rights to show the Super Bowl as well as streaming on Paramount+.

This year, CBS will use an incredible 165 cameras in Sin City to offer viewers the greatest experience yet as two of the league’s biggest franchises go head-to-head.

See below for a list of every camera set to be used at Super Bowl LVIII – including three ‘doink’ cameras which are embedded inside the uprights of the goalposts for any near-miss field goal attempts.

According to the best NFL sportsbooks, this is a super close match-up with a spread of just two points in favor of the 49ers. The Chiefs were underdogs in both of their road wins to reach this point and they’ve embraced the status.

Luckily, we have 165 cameras on deck at Allegiant Stadium so all angles are covered and it should be a breathtaking spectacle to watch. This is forecasted to be the most-watched Super Bowl of all-time, in large part thanks to Taylor Swift.

Tickets to the game are the most expensive a Super Bowl has ever seen and the stakes have never been higher for both sides.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Joe Lyons

