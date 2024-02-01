Super Bowl broadcasters CBS will use a total of 165 cameras during the NFL’s championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

The NFL operates a four-network rotation for the Super Bowl, meaning the broadcasting rights will be awarded to one of CBS, Fox, NBC or ABC each year for America’s most-watched television program.

As always, expect the broadcaster to pull out all the stops for the biggest date on the NFL’s calendar. In 2024, CBS own the rights to show the Super Bowl as well as streaming on Paramount+.

This year, CBS will use an incredible 165 cameras in Sin City to offer viewers the greatest experience yet as two of the league’s biggest franchises go head-to-head.

See below for a list of every camera set to be used at Super Bowl LVIII – including three ‘doink’ cameras which are embedded inside the uprights of the goalposts for any near-miss field goal attempts.

CBS will be using a total of 165 cameras for this year’s Super Bowl, including: • 3 drones

• 5 skycams

• 24 robotic cameras

• 20 endzone pylon cameras

• 24 cameras with 4k zoom

• 6 “doink” cameras inside the uprights The Super Bowl will also be simulcast on Nickelodeon. pic.twitter.com/d8Ql98ydea — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 1, 2024

According to the best NFL sportsbooks, this is a super close match-up with a spread of just two points in favor of the 49ers. The Chiefs were underdogs in both of their road wins to reach this point and they’ve embraced the status.

Luckily, we have 165 cameras on deck at Allegiant Stadium so all angles are covered and it should be a breathtaking spectacle to watch. This is forecasted to be the most-watched Super Bowl of all-time, in large part thanks to Taylor Swift.

Tickets to the game are the most expensive a Super Bowl has ever seen and the stakes have never been higher for both sides.