Cazoo Wales Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

After Richie Ramsey triumphed at the Hero Open last week at Fairmont St Andrews, this week attentions turn back to the Cazoo Wales Open, supported by Gareth Bale, over in Wales at Celtic Manor Resort. Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Newport looking to claim victory on Welsh soil. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After the Hero Open last week, the DP World Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Wales? So without further ado, here are our Cazoo Wales Open betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales.

Cazoo Wales Open Preview

After a compelling Hero Open last week at Fairmont St Andrews Golf Links, this week is the turn of the Cazoo Wales Open, sponsored by Gareth Bale. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to Wales this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in Wales is always a delight, and this week should be no different.

The Wales Open field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the €1,750,000 prize pot. The Cazoo Wales Open should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action over in Wales.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as former European Ryder Cup players, Victor Dubuisson, Andy Sullivan and Jamie Donaldson feature in the field this week in Wales. Englishman Jordan Smith and Frenchman Victor Perez also feature and are amongst the favourites to lift the Cazoo Open come Sunday afternoon.

Last year, Nacho Elvira triumphed as he fended off the Justin Harding in a play-off, after both finishing on -16 par after 72 holes. If you think Elvira has what it takes to defend his Cazoo Open title and go back-to-back here at Celtic Manor, you can get him at a price of 80/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Celtic Manor Resort is a real masterpiece. The Twenty Ten Course was designed by golf course architect Ross McMurray in 2007. It is a par 71 and is 7,493 yards in length. Celtic Manor is knows for hosting the 2010 Ryder Cup, the first time Wales had ever hosted the event. Europe won 14 1/2 to 13 1/2 in a thrilling Ryder Cup.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Cazoo Wales Open this week at Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales.

Cazoo Wales Open Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Cazoo Wales Open Tip 1: David Law to win @ 33/1 with Bet UK

Our best bet for the Cazoo Wales Open this week from Celtic Manor Resort, Wales, is the Scottish golfing star, David Law.

The Scotsman comes to Wales this week in some fine form, after relatively successful month of July. Law opened up the month at the Irish Open with a splendid fourth place finish, finishing just five shots behind the winner.

Law then carried this good form to the Scottish Open and then The 150th Open Championship, where he finished in a tie for 47th place in the Scottish Open, before making the cut and finishing on -1 after a final round of 69 at St Andrews.

Last week at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews, Law was amongst the leading pack heading into Sunday. To his credit, the 31-year-old shot a final round -4, finishing on -19 for the tournament and just three behind the winner.

Law has show this past month that he is more than capable of competing with the best players on the DP World Tour as well as making cuts in major championships. All he needs no is to turn this good form into a win, to make it a hugely successful 2022 season for the former ISPS Handa Vic Open champion on the European Tour.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 33/1 with Bet UK.

Cazoo Wales Open Tip 2: Eddie Pepperell to win and each-way @ 33/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection this week at the 2022 Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale is Englishman, Eddie Pepperell.

Like Law, Pepperell comes to the Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale this week in some excellent form. The Englishman finished in second place last week at the Hero Open, one shot behind American Sean Crocker.

Pepperell carded a final round -7 to make his score for the tournament an impressive -21. The 31-year-old hasn’t been playing his best golf so far this season, but this excellent display of golf at Fairmont St Andrews will have filled Pepperell with confidence, knowing that he still has the game to compete on the professional circuit and certainly win more golf tournaments in the future.

Pepperell is a two-time winner on the European Tour, winning his maiden title back in February 2018 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, before backing that up with his second win at the Sky Sports British Masters in October of the same year.

Pepperell knows how to win on the DP World Tour, so now is as good a time as any to pick up his third win in Europe and second on UK soil.

Certainly here in good form and will be happy with where his golf game is at at present. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 33/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Law and Pepperell are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Thomas Detry @ 16/1, Thorbjorn Olesen @ 25/1, Ross Fisher @ 60/1, Matthew Southgate @ 80/1 and Oliver Farr @ 90/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

