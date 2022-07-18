Cazoo Classic Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After Cameron Smith triumphed at The 150th Open Championship last week at St Andrews, this week attentions turn back to the DP World Tour for the Cazoo Classic. Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Hillside Golf Links looking to claim victory on English soil. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After The Open Championship last week, the DP World Tour is back, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in Southport? So without further ado, here are our Cazoo Classic betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Hillside Golf Links, Southport, Merseyside, England.

Cazoo Classic Preview

After a compelling Open Championship last week at ‘the Home of Golf’, this week is the turn of the Cazoo Classic. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to England this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Links golf in England is always a delight, and this week should be no different.

The Cazoo Classic field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the €1,750,000 prize pot. The Cazoo Classic should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action on Merseyside.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as Scottish golfing sensation, Robert MacIntyre, former European Ryder Cup player, Victor Dubuisson and Ross Fisher all feature, aiming to become the Cazoo Classic champion.

Last year, Calum Hill triumphed as he fended off the likes of Alexander Levy, Richard Bland, Jamie Donaldson and Callum Shinkwin, after finishing on -16 par after 72 holes, one shot ahead of the runner-up. However, Hill won’t have the opportunity to go back-to-back this week at Hillside Golf Club, as he isn’t in the field.

Taking a look at the course itself, Hillside Golf Links is a real masterpiece. It was overhauled in the 1960s by golf course architect, Fred Hawtree. It is a par 72 and is 6,805 yards in length. The British Masters was held here in 2019 when Tommy Fleetwood hosted the event, this being his home course. The course provides a real test of golf, with high wins and inclement weather conditions testing the best golfers in the world every year. 18-time major champion, Jack Nicklaus, described the course as, “A wild looking links. Within the second nine are some of my favourite holes.”

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Cazoo Classic this week at Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England.

Cazoo Classic Betting Tips

Cazoo Classic Tip 1: Thorbjorn Olesen to win @ 28/1 with Bet UK

Our best bet for the Cazoo Classic this week from Hillside Golf Club, England, is the Danish golfing star, Thorbjorn Olesen.

Olesen is a six-time winner on the European Tour, most recently winning the British Masters in May earlier this year, where he finished on -10 par and one by one stroke. That was Olesen’s first win in four years, and he has kept up the good form since then for sure.

The 32-year-old has played well in the last two tournaments on the DP World Tour. Olesen finished in eighth place at the Irish Open at the beginning of July, which was a great showing and certainly gave him the confidence to go on and continue to threaten winning more titles.

The following week, Olesen played reasonably well at the Scottish Open, which saw a stacked field including world number one, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Olesen finished in 30th place, but was just eight shots off the lead and played well over the weekend. If the Dane can continue this form and bring his best golf to Hillside this week, he will have every chance of potentially winning come Sunday afternoon/evening up in Southport.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 33/1 with Bet UK.

Cazoo Classic Tip 2: Ross Fisher to win and each-way @ 45/1 with Bet UK

Our next tip for potential success at the Cazoo Classic this week is English golfing sensation, Ross Fisher.

Fisher has won five times on the European Tour, but has been waiting for that sixth win for over eight years, but has come close on several occasions.

Fisher also holds the course record at St Andrews Old Course, where The 150th Open was held last week up in Scotland. It is clear that Fisher is more than capable of hanging with the best on the DP World Tour, and surely has one or two more wins in his career before he calls it a day.

The task of Hillside Links looks on paper like it could suit Fisher, who is very consistent, hitting a lot of fairways and greens in regulation, which will be integral this week up on Merseyside.

At 41-years-old, Fisher is one of the most experienced players in the field, which could stand him in good stead if he brings his best form to Hillside this week.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 45/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Olesen and Fisher are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Robert MacIntyre @ 11/1, Romain Langasque @ 22/1, Matthew Jordan @ 30/1, Darius van Driel @ 55/1 and Eddie Pepperell @ 80/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

