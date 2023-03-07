Carson Wentz Next Team Odds: Chiefs Favorites To Sign QB

Carson Wentz is technically a Super Bowl champion, but the seven years that the former #1 overall pick has spent in the NFL have been a rough go for the most part.

Wentz has put together some solid seasons, throwing for 4,000+ yards and 27 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions in 2019. But he’s had some bad ones too, leading the league in interceptions in his final year with the Eagles and posting a 3-8-1 record as a starter.

Carson Wentz Could Back Up Patrick Mahomes For The Chiefs

He has bounced around the last couple of seasons, first stopping to play for the Indianapolis Colts. Wentz started every game, and the team posted a respectable 9-8 record. But Wentz only mustered 3,563 passing yards, and at times looked like anything but a top overall pick. His stint in Indy was short, and he found himself as the starter for the Washington Commanders in 2022. But his status didn’t last long, as he was injured early in the season, and was not given his job back upon return until Taylor Heinicke got injured.

NFL writer Peter King was recently quoted as saying, about Wentz, “I’d argue that no NFL player in NFL history has cost so much and delivered so little.” Wentz has made more than $128 million so far in his career.

And he’s probably about to make more. The quarterback was released at the end of February, and will be looking for a job in a QB-hungry league this off-season. Will anyone take a chance on him? It looks as though the defending champions are the odds-on favorites to land Carson Wentz, but it would obviously be for a backup role.

The Kansas City Chiefs are listed at +300 to be Wentz’s next team, and it makes some sense. Their backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement after the Super Bowl, and the team will have to replace him in order to have some semblance of a backup plan should their all-world quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustain any kind of injury. Wentz would make sense to be a viable second option.

Other teams aren’t far behind, though. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed at +400 with the Las Vegas Raiders tailing them at +650, and he would be brought in as a potential starter in that case. There will likely be a quarterback competition in training camp no matter where he ends up, so there could be a Carson Wentz/Jarrett Stidham battle for the Raiders if the Aaron Rodgers situation doesn’t work out.

The next four teams listed are all at +700, including the Panthers, Falcons, Bills, and Cardinals.

