Soccer

“I’ll be surprised” – Jamie Carragher Delivers Grim Prediction For New Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said he will be “very surprised” if Enzo Maresca remains in the Chelsea hot seat for the entire 2024-25 season. Carragher also lauded ex-Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino for getting the best out of Cole Palmer, suggesting Maresca might struggle to yield the same results.

Jamie Carragher Does Not Think Enzo Maresca Will Survive At Chelsea

Coming on as Pochettino’s replacement earlier this summer, former Leicester City manager Maresca oversaw a lackluster pre-season campaign in the United States. Under his tutelage, the Pensioners lost four of the five matches they played, with their only victory coming against Club America. During the pre-season run in the States, Chelsea scored nine goals and conceded 15.

The West Londoners will face Inter Milan in their final pre-season friendly at Stamford Bridge on August 11 before turning their attention to the Premier League opener against Manchester City on August 18.

Looking at the difficulties Maresca has already encountered, Carragher said on The Overlap podcast (via Evening Standard):

The way Chelsea’s pre-season has gone… they’ve got Man City [in the] first game of the season… I’ll be surprised if Maresca is still the manager come the end of the season, very surprised.

Carragher Credits Pochettino For Palmer Development

Amid the doom and gloom last season, new signing Palmer emerged as a beacon of hope for Chelsea. The England international led the attack with authority, chipping in with 25 goals and 15 assists in 45 games in all competitions. Thanks to his heroics, especially toward the business end of the season, Chelsea closed its 2023-24 Premier League campaign with five victories on the bounce.

According to Carragher, Pochettino did an excellent job with the 2023-24 Young Player of the Season — something Maresca might struggle to do.

He added:

My worry for Chelsea is that Pochettino deserves a lot of credit for how Palmer performed last season. No one expected that, not even Pep, otherwise he wouldn’t have sold him. So they might not have that Cole Palmer this season.

I’m sure they will because I think he’s fantastic but a new manager has come in so it’s different.

Although it will be difficult to fill Pochettino’s shoes, Maresca should not sell himself short. He has worked with Palmer in the Manchester City youth team, so they must already have some understanding of each other’s working mantra.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Vs Manchester City
Soccer

LATEST FA Community Shield: Manchester City vs Manchester United – Where To Watch in US, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 09 2024
Manchester United Winger Antony
Soccer
“Everything I went through had an effect on the pitch” – Manchester United Winger Antony Blames Personal Life Turmoil For Disappointing 2023-24 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 09 2024

Manchester United winger Antony has claimed personal life troubles took a toll on his performances for Manchester United in the 2023-24 season. The Brazilian winger also admitted he was annoyed…

New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
“I’ll be surprised” – Jamie Carragher Delivers Grim Prediction For New Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 09 2024

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said he will be “very surprised” if Enzo Maresca remains in the Chelsea hot seat for the entire 2024-25 season. Carragher also lauded ex-Blues boss…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Attacker Not Interested In Manchester City Move Despite Kylian Mbappe Threat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 09 2024
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Out-Of-Favor Star Will Take His Time To Seal Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 09 2024
Pepe Collage
Soccer
Pepe Announces Retirement: 5 Players Who Played The Most Matches With The Portugal & Real Madrid Center-Back
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 09 2024
Spain vs France Olympics Final
Soccer
Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain vs France – Where To Watch Men’s Soccer Final, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Arrow to top