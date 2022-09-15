Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

Carolina and New York are trending in opposite directions heading into Sunday. The Panthers were defeated by a 58-yard FG as time expired, while New York upset the Titans in Tennessee.
Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Betting Picks
- Carolina +2.5 points @ -110 with Bovada
- Carolina over 43.5 points @ -107 with Bovada
Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Pick 1:Carolina +2.5 points
Carolina looked lousy in the 1st half last week, but Panthers QB Baker Mayfield got things going in the 2nd half and probably should have beaten the Browns. The Panthers defense held the Browns to 147 passing yards and should be able to do similar things to Giants QB Daniel Jones.
Panthers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games after allowing less than 150 yards passing in their previous game, and 5-2 ATS in their last 7 road games vs. a team with a winning home record. Take Carolina to cover in this one.
Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Betting Pick 2: Carolina over 43.5 points @ -107 with Bovada
We have two premier RB’s in Panthers Christian McCaffrey and the Giants Saquan Barkley, and we expect them to have a huge impact on this game. Mayfield is the more accomplished passer, and he could have his way against a Giants defense allowing 266 passing yards last week to Tennessee.
The over is 5-1 in Panthers last 6 games after allowing more than 350 total yards in their previous game, and 4-1 in Panthers last 5 road games. Look for this contest to exceed the total.
Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Prediction
This should be a decent matchup with McCaffrey and Barkley doing their thing and the Panthers offense should outscore the Giants and maybe even pull off the away upset. The Carolina defense had its hands full with the Browns two-pronged rushing attack and should be able to at least contain Barkley and force Jones to win the game with his arm.
The Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games in September, and the underdog is 5-0 over their last five meetings. Take Carolina to win.
Carolina Panthers vs New York Giants Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Carolina Panthers
|+115
|New York Giants
|-123