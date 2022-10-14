Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have a non-conference NFC Conference matchup on Sunday between the Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Tyler Higbee Under 49.5 receiving yards +115 @ BetOnline

Higbee is the Rams’ 2nd leading receiver, but he’s been hobbled by an ankle injury, and maybe he doesn’t get open as easily as he has this season. The Panthers’ passing defense is leaky, and with the Rams being so heavily favored, he’ll need to get most of his work done in the 1H. He’ll fall short of the number on Sunday.

Tyler Higbee Under 49.5 receiving yards @ +115 with BetOnline

Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Christian McCaffrey Under 79.5 rushing yards -205 @ BetOnline

McCaffrey is probably all they have left to an offense that isn’t very good and lacks an actual QB. The Rams’ rushing defense is 5th in the league and let’s face it, the days of dominating games are over for McCaffrey. The Panthers RB has eclipsed the total twice this season but has also gone under 79.5 rushing yards in three of his five games this season.

Christian McCaffrey Under 79.5 rushing yards @ -205 with BetOnline

Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Carolina Panthers Over 41.5 points -115 @ BetOnline

The Panthers’ defense isn’t very good at all, and they’ll have trouble with the Rams’ offense Sunday. Los Angeles hasn’t scored more than 32 points even once this season and has scored just 39 points over their past three contests. Look for the Rams’ offense to find their lane, blast the Panthers off the field and maybe cover the spread on their own. 3rd year QB PJ Walker will make the start, and with a new head coach and a new way of looking at things, we should expect Carolina to score at least twice.

Carolina Panthers Over 41.5 points @ -115 with BetOnline

Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Rams Odds