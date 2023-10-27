NFL

Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 21656988 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21656988 168397130 lowres

Rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young and CJ Stroud go head-to-head as the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans meet in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Panthers vs Texans Picks 

  • Houston Texans -3.0 (-110)
  • CJ Stroud over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Panthers vs Texans Pick 1: Houston Texans -3.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Carolina Panthers have failed to win a game all season under the lead of first overall draft pick and former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who looks to be experiencing some growing pains as he transitions to the NFL.

On the other hand, the Houston Texans have looked great under CJ Stroud’s guidance, the second overall pick out of Ohio State. Houston are 3-3, with wins coming against the Jaguars, Steelers and Saints – three solid sides.

This pick is an easy one for us, taking the Texans spread at -3.0.

Panthers vs Texans Pick 2: CJ Stroud over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100 with BetOnline)

As mentioned above, Stroud has hit the ground running in really impressive fashion through his first six appearances as a Texan. He’s thrown nine touchdown passes and just one interception.

Against one of the league’s strongest defenses in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Stroud recorded 306 passing yards, two touchdowns and wasn’t picked or sacked once. Coming off a bye week, he’ll be fresh and ready to attack.

Among quarterbacks, he ranks fourth in yards per game and yards per attempt, eighth in passer rating and seventh in first downs. It’s been quite the opposite for his opposing quarterback Bryce Young.

He has the swagger and confidence that instills genuine belief in himself and his teammates, so it’s not hard to see why he’s made such a positive impact and we look forward to seeing him guide Houston to a winning record on Sunday.

Panthers vs Texans Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Carolina Panthers: +150 | Houston Texans: -170
  • Point Spread: Panthers (+3.0) -110 | Texans (-3.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21712576 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  52min
Daniel Jones Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) will miss his third straight game this weekend for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  53min

In Week 5 vs. the Dolphins, Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury and did not return to the game. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor came in and finished the game for…

px9ve5dee5at4oyseivu
NFL
Multiple New York Jets Players Now Unhappy With Current Roles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The New York Jets made some noise before their bye week, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles thanks to a dominating performance from their defense. They are something of a pleasant surprise,…

USATSI 21515653 168397130 lowres
NFL
New York Giants vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Derrick Henry Titans pic
NFL
Titans Rumors: NFL insiders think teams could try and make a deal with Tennessee for Derrick Henry before the deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
NFL
San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  3h
Arrow to top