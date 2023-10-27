Rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young and CJ Stroud go head-to-head as the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans meet in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Panthers vs Texans Picks

Houston Texans -3.0 (-110)

CJ Stroud over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100)

Panthers vs Texans Pick 1: Houston Texans -3.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The Carolina Panthers have failed to win a game all season under the lead of first overall draft pick and former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who looks to be experiencing some growing pains as he transitions to the NFL.

On the other hand, the Houston Texans have looked great under CJ Stroud’s guidance, the second overall pick out of Ohio State. Houston are 3-3, with wins coming against the Jaguars, Steelers and Saints – three solid sides.

This pick is an easy one for us, taking the Texans spread at -3.0.

Panthers vs Texans Pick 2: CJ Stroud over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+100 with BetOnline)

As mentioned above, Stroud has hit the ground running in really impressive fashion through his first six appearances as a Texan. He’s thrown nine touchdown passes and just one interception.

Against one of the league’s strongest defenses in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Stroud recorded 306 passing yards, two touchdowns and wasn’t picked or sacked once. Coming off a bye week, he’ll be fresh and ready to attack.

Among quarterbacks, he ranks fourth in yards per game and yards per attempt, eighth in passer rating and seventh in first downs. It’s been quite the opposite for his opposing quarterback Bryce Young.

He has the swagger and confidence that instills genuine belief in himself and his teammates, so it’s not hard to see why he’s made such a positive impact and we look forward to seeing him guide Houston to a winning record on Sunday.

Panthers vs Texans Odds and Line

Moneyline: Carolina Panthers: +150 | Houston Texans: -170

Carolina Panthers: +150 | Houston Texans: -170 Point Spread: Panthers (+3.0) -110 | Texans (-3.0) -110

Panthers (+3.0) -110 | Texans (-3.0) -110 Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110