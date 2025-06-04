With just six players having achieved the career Grand Slam in golf, could anyone become the seventh with victory at the 125th US Open?

Winning golf’s career Grand Slam stands as the ultimate pinnacle of the sport, with one man standing on the brink of history in attaining this prestigious achievement in the third major championship of the year.

Join us as we examine who could join this exclusive winners club with victory at the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Can Anyone Complete The Career Grand Slam At The 2025 US Open?

All eyes are on the 2025 US Open as the world’s best golfers head to Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania for the third and penultimate major championship of the year.

World number one Scottie Scheffler heads to Oakmont with the wind in his sails after winning the PGA Championship last month, as well as Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial tournament two weeks prior to the US Open.

Rory McIlroy will once again be one to watch after completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters in April, with reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau another dangerman heading to the penultimate major on the golfing calendar.

Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele, who set the lowest score in PGA Championship history last year in his first major success, will be another of the fan favorites heading into another week of world class golf.

One big question heading into the third major of the year is if anyone can complete the career Grand Slam at the 2025 US Open.

After McIlroy achieved the feat in dramatic fashion at Augusta last month, here at SportsLens we assess who could join this exclusive winners club at Oakmont.

There is in fact one man who can attain the prestigious achievement of completing golf’s career Grand Slam with victory this week at the 125th US Open.

Phil Mickelson Can Complete Career Grand Slam With US Open Triumph

Going into the 2025 US Open, Phil Mickelson stands on the brink of golf immortality, potentially becoming just the seventh man in history to achieve the career Grand Slam.

The last man to achieve the feat of a career Grand Slam was of course Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman finally conquered Augusta after failing for 11 years to complete the Grand Slam.

Prior to that, nobody had completed the coveted career Grand Slam since Tiger Woods way back in 2000.

Grand Slam-seeking Jordan Spieth has won all three majors bar the PGA Championship, failing to add the Wanamaker Trophy to his collection once again at the 107th PGA Championship last month.

Now, Mickelson has the opportunity of replicating the feat of McIlroy at the 125th US Open at Oakmont. ‘Lefty’ has been chasing the career Grand Slam ever since 2013 when he won the Open Championship.

The 54-year-old has won six majors in total, with one Open, three Masters and two PGA Championships triumphs. The US Open still evades Mickelson to this day, and he is desperate to add it to his trophy cabinet before he retires.

Mickelson has come agonisingly close to winning the US Open multiple times. He has finished runner-up on six occasions, with his double bogey on the 18th hole at Winged Foot in 2006 being the most agonizing of his near misses.

The Americans best US Open finish in the past decade was a tie for 48th at the 2018 US Open. He has also missed the cut the last three years.

Time is running out for the great left-handed golfer if he is the complete the career Grand Slam. Could he do it this year at Oakmont? We’ll soon find out.

Which Six Golfers Have Completed The Career Grand Slam?

Just six players have achieved victory in all four prestigious major championships. Several golfing legends have come close to achieving this milestone, yet only six players in history actually belong to the exclusive career Grand Slam club.

The only players to have won The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship are Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Woods and Nicklaus, who boast a combined total of 33 majors wins, are at the top of this prestigious list having won the career Grand Slam at least once. They also happen to be the two greatest golfers to ever live.

Gene Sarazen

Gene Sarazen’s illustrious career saw him clinch seven major championships. He wrote his name in history as the first player to secure the modern-era career Grand Slam with his triumph at The Masters in 1935.

However, this remarkable feat was a gradual journey spanning 13 years from his initial major win in 1922 to his Grand Slam accolade in 1935.

Ben Hogan

In 1953, Ben Hogan secured victories in The Masters, US Open, and The Open Championship, completing three out of the four majors in just one year.

However, due to scheduling conflicts with the PGA Championship, he couldn’t compete in all four tournaments in the same year, thus being denied the chance of winning the career Grand Slam in one swoop.

Fortunately, Hogan had previously won the PGA Championship in 1946, thus solidifying his career Grand Slam.

Gary Player

In a remarkable career, Gary Player claimed nine major titles, beginning with his victory in the 1959 Open Championship. Six years later, he sealed his career Grand Slam with a win at the 1965 US Open.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, Player’s name will forever be remembered in golfing folklore.

Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus secured the career Grand Slam on three separate occasions, with his initial win occurring at the 1966 Open Championship.

Notably, the 18-time major champion fell short of achieving a fourth by just one more victory at The Open before retiring.

It is unlikely that any player will ever overtake Nicklaus as the most successful player in terms of majors in the sport of golf.

Tiger Woods

Widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, Woods completed his career Grand Slam by winning the 2000 Open Championship. Impressively, Woods has dominated all four majors enough times to achieve this feat three times.

Woods spell of dominance from 1997-2008 in the majors remains one of the most impressive consistent displays of golf ever seen.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is the most recent career Grand Slam winner following his dramatic play-off victory at the 2025 Masters tournament.

The Northern Irishman had waited 11 years since his last major win and had been chasing the milestone ever since. Those 11 years of heartbreak and agony are no more after his Green Jacket triumph at Augusta National in April 2025.

McIlroy’s Masters win was his fifth major, meaning he will go down in golfing immortality forever as a Grand Slam winner.

Golf Career Grand Slam Winners

Golfer Masters Wins PGA Championship Wins US Open Wins Open Championship Wins Gene Sarazen 1935 1922, 1923, 1933 1922, 1932 1932 Ben Hogan 1951, 1953 1946, 1948 1948, 1950, 1951, 1953 1953 Gary Player 1961, 1974, 1978 1962, 1972 1965 1959, 1968, 1974 Jack Nicklaus 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986 1963, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1980 1962, 1967, 1972, 1980 1966, 1970, 1978 Tiger Woods 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007 2000, 2002, 2008 2000, 2005, 2006 Rory McIlroy 2025 2012, 2014 2011 2014