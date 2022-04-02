Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News cardiff city vs swansea city odds prediction betting tips and live stream

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

14 seconds ago

on

cardiff

The 114th South Wales derby between Cardiff City and Swansea City takes place on Saturday afternoon, although there isn’t much on the line in this match other than bragging rights. In the Championship table, the two clubs are separated by just two points – the Bluebirds are 17th and the Swans are 16th – and both are safe from relegation.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Cardiff 13/10 BetUK logo
Swansea 9/4 BetUK logo
Draw 21/10 BetUK logo

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Predictions

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win over Stoke City at the same venue. The Bluebirds scored all three goals in the first half, with Thomas Doyle and Jordan Hugill scoring to clinch the comeback triumph.

Prior to the international break, Swansea City was held to a goalless draw at home by Birmingham City.

The table’s two sides are separated by only two points. The Swans are the better-placed team, with 48 points from 37 games and a 16th-place finish. In the table, Cardiff City is directly below them.

Both teams have little left to play for this season, but when they meet on Saturday, national bragging rights will be on the line. In recent weeks, Cardiff City has been more steady, but the form may not matter in a derby.

Neither side is very attack-minded, so expect a tight game. We’re betting on the two sides canceling each other out in a scoreless tie.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Cardiff City, boosted by their recent win against Stoke City, will be aiming for more of the same after a 2-1 Championship triumph.

Cardiff City had 39 percent possession and 12 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the match. Tommy Doyle (39′) and Jordan Hugill (43′) scored goals for Cardiff City. Stoke City had seven shots on goal, three of which were on target. Stoke City’s goal came from Lewis Baker (23′).

Cardiff City is unbeaten in their past three home league games coming into this fixture.

Whereas Swansea City drew 0-0 with Birmingham City in their previous Championship match.

Swansea City had 66 percent possession and 9 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Birmingham City, on the other hand, had 16 shots on goal, four of which were on target.

Swansea City’s assaults have resulted in 9 goals in their past six games, giving them a goal per game average of 1.5.

Swansea City is unbeaten in their past two league games against Cardiff City when they’ve faced them away from home.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City betting tip: Cardiff City vs Swansea City to draw @ 21/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Cardiff City vs Swansea City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV and will be on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Cardiff City vs Swansea City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Cardiff City vs Swansea City with Bet UK

When is Cardiff City vs Swansea City?

Cardiff vs Swansea will be on 2nd April 2022.

What time does Cardiff City vs Swansea City Kick Off?

Cardiff vs Swansea will kick-off at 19:00.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Cardiff City Team News

Injuries have ruled out Isaac Vassell, Max Watters, Curtis Nelson, and Sean Morrison.

Cardiff Predicted Line Up: Alex Smithies (GK); Alfie Doughty, Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Perry Ng, Cody Drameh; Tommy Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Swansea Team News

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side. However, Ryan Bennett is a doubt for the game.

Swansea Predicted Line Up: Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Hannes Wolf; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Jamie Paterson

Best Cardiff City vs Swansea City Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
988 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens