Cardiff City vs Swansea City Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

The 114th South Wales derby between Cardiff City and Swansea City takes place on Saturday afternoon, although there isn’t much on the line in this match other than bragging rights. In the Championship table, the two clubs are separated by just two points – the Bluebirds are 17th and the Swans are 16th – and both are safe from relegation.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Cardiff 13/10 Swansea 9/4 Draw 21/10

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Predictions

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win over Stoke City at the same venue. The Bluebirds scored all three goals in the first half, with Thomas Doyle and Jordan Hugill scoring to clinch the comeback triumph.

Prior to the international break, Swansea City was held to a goalless draw at home by Birmingham City.

The table’s two sides are separated by only two points. The Swans are the better-placed team, with 48 points from 37 games and a 16th-place finish. In the table, Cardiff City is directly below them.

Both teams have little left to play for this season, but when they meet on Saturday, national bragging rights will be on the line. In recent weeks, Cardiff City has been more steady, but the form may not matter in a derby.

Neither side is very attack-minded, so expect a tight game. We’re betting on the two sides canceling each other out in a scoreless tie.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Cardiff City, boosted by their recent win against Stoke City, will be aiming for more of the same after a 2-1 Championship triumph.

Cardiff City had 39 percent possession and 12 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the match. Tommy Doyle (39′) and Jordan Hugill (43′) scored goals for Cardiff City. Stoke City had seven shots on goal, three of which were on target. Stoke City’s goal came from Lewis Baker (23′).

Cardiff City is unbeaten in their past three home league games coming into this fixture.

Whereas Swansea City drew 0-0 with Birmingham City in their previous Championship match.

Swansea City had 66 percent possession and 9 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Birmingham City, on the other hand, had 16 shots on goal, four of which were on target.

Swansea City’s assaults have resulted in 9 goals in their past six games, giving them a goal per game average of 1.5.

Swansea City is unbeaten in their past two league games against Cardiff City when they’ve faced them away from home.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City betting tip: Cardiff City vs Swansea City to draw

How to Watch Cardiff City vs Swansea City Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV and will be on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Cardiff City vs Swansea City clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

When is Cardiff City vs Swansea City?

Cardiff vs Swansea will be on 2nd April 2022.

What time does Cardiff City vs Swansea City Kick Off?

Cardiff vs Swansea will kick-off at 19:00.

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Cardiff City Team News

Injuries have ruled out Isaac Vassell, Max Watters, Curtis Nelson, and Sean Morrison.

Cardiff Predicted Line Up: Alex Smithies (GK); Alfie Doughty, Mark McGuinness, Aden Flint, Perry Ng, Cody Drameh; Tommy Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Swansea Team News

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side. However, Ryan Bennett is a doubt for the game.

Swansea Predicted Line Up: Andy Fisher; Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Hannes Wolf; Cyrus Christie, Matt Grimes, Flynn Downes, Olivier Ntcham; Joel Piroe, Michael Obafemi, Jamie Paterson

Best Cardiff City vs Swansea City Free Bets