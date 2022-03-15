Cardiff City vs Stoke City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Cardiff City will welcome Stoke City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday night as the EFL Championship continues this week.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Stoke City live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Cardiff City vs Stoke City live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Cardiff City vs Stoke City live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Cardiff City vs Stoke City preview

Cardiff City prepares for this game after a 0-0 draw with Preston North End in the Championship.

Cardiff City had 43% possession and 9 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Preston North End had nine shots on aim, three of which were on target.

Cardiff City has scored five goals in their last six games under Steve Morison. In the same time period, they have allowed 5 goals.

In their previous meeting, Stoke City drew 2-2 with Peterborough United in the Championship.

Stoke City had 62% possession and 14 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the match. Jacob Brown (28′) and Lewis Baker (84′) scored goals for Stoke City. For their part, Peterborough United had six shots on goal, three of which were on target. Peterborough United’s goal came from Jonson Clarke-Harris (33′, 91′).

Looking at their recent form, Stoke City have been scored against in six of their previous six games, allowing opponents to score a total of ten goals. Stoke City’s defense has a lot of space for development.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Cardiff City vs Stoke City team news

Cardiff City team news

As a result of their injuries, James Collins and Isaac Cassell will miss this week’s game.

Cardiff City predicted line-up

Smithies; Ng, Flint, McGuinness; Drameh, Vaulks, Ralls, Wintle, Bagan; Hugill, Colwill

Stoke City team news

On Wednesday, the visitors will be without Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Nick Powell, and Liam Moore, who are all now injured.

Stoke City predicted lineup

Bonham; Wilmot, Chester, Harwood-Bellis, Tymon; Allen, Baker, Thompson; Campbell, Maja, Brown

Cardiff City vs Stoke City free bets