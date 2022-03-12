Cardiff City vs Preston North End live stream: How to watch Championship for free

In the EFL Championship, Cardiff will host Preston North End for a matchday 35 match at Cardiff Stadium.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Preston North End live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Cardiff City vs Preston North End live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Cardiff City vs Preston North End live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Cardiff City vs Preston North End preview

Following a 1-2 Championship victory over Queens Park Rangers, Cardiff City is looking to win again.

Cardiff City had 28% possession and 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Isaak Davies (70′) and Rubin Colwill (74′) scored for Cardiff City respectively. QPR had 18 shots on goal, three of them were on target. The Queens Park Rangers’ goal came from Andre Gray (38′).

On the other hand, Cardiff City has scored 7 goals in their last six games, averaging 1.17 goals per game.

Preston North End will enter this match on the back of a 2-1 Championship victory against Bournemouth in their most recent match.

Preston North End had 40% possession and 13 shots on goal, five of them were on target, in that encounter. Cameron Archer (54′) and Emil Riis Jakobsen (89′) scored goals for Preston North End. Bournemouth had eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. Bournemouth’s goal came from Jamal Lowe (50′).

Preston North End’s Ryan Lowe has converted six times in their last six games, giving them goals per game average of one.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Cardiff City vs Preston North End team news

Cardiff City team news

Due to fitness concerns, James Collins, Thomas Sang, and Isaac Vassell have all been ruled out.

Cardiff City predicted line-up

Smithies; Ng, Flint, McGuinness; Drameh, Doyle, Wintle, Doughty; Davies, Colwill; Hugill

Preston North End team news

Following a red card in their match against Coventry, Liam Linsday will make his comeback to the first team. Due to fitness concerns, Matthew Olosunde (heel) will also be unavailable.

Preston North End predicted lineup

Iversen; van den Berg, Lindsey, Hughes; Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Earl; Johnson; Archer, Riis Jakobsen

Cardiff City vs Preston North End free bets