Cardiff City vs Luton Town Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

When Luton Town travels to Cardiff City on Monday afternoon, they will be looking to strengthen their hold on a playoff berth in the Championship.

The visitors are presently fourth in the table, five points ahead of Middlesbrough in seventh place, while Cardiff is 17th, 18 points clear of the relegation zone.

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Cardiff City 9/5 Luton Town 13/8 Draw 21/10

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Predictions

Cardiff City was defeated 2-1 at Hull City on Friday, ending their two-game winning streak in the Championship.

The Bluebirds have now dropped two of their past three games, accumulating three points out of a possible nine. Cardiff City is presently 17th in the EFL Championship rankings with 49 points from 41 games.

Luton Town, on the other hand, got back on track last time out by defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at home. They had been on a three-game losing streak prior to it, with two draws and one loss in that period.

Luton Town is presently fourth in the rankings with 68 points from 42 games and may move into third place if they win all three points on Monday.

This season, Luton Town has had a strong run in the Championship, and they are currently in contention for a playoff spot. Cardiff City has struggled to find their feet, particularly at home, where they have the fourth-worst record in the division. Luton Town will take advantage of their opponents’ poor run and win all three points, according to our predictions.

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Luton Town @ 13/8 with Bet UK

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Cardiff City will be looking to bounce back after losing 2-1 to Hull City in their previous game in the Championship.

Cardiff City had 55% possession and 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Aden Flint (81′) scored the goal for Cardiff City. Hull City, on the other hand, had eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. Hull City scored through Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (8′) and Lewis Coyle (11′).

Whereas Luton Town will enter this game fresh off a 1-0 Championship victory against Nottingham Forest in their previous match.

Luton Town had 37% possession and eight shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Kal Naismith (37′) was the lone player to score for Luton Town. Nottingham Forest had ten shots on goal, three of which were on target.

Cardiff City vs Luton Town betting tip: Luton Town to win @ 13/8 with Bet UK

How to Watch Cardiff City vs Luton Town Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Cardiff City vs Luton Town clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Cardiff City vs Luton Town with Bet UK

When is Cardiff City vs Luton Town?

Cardiff City vs Luton Town will take place on 18th April 2022.

What time does Cardiff City vs Luton Town Kick Off?

Cardiff City vs Luton Town kicks off at 19:00.

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Cardiff Team News

Alex Smithies, Isaac Vassell, Max Watters, and Sean Morrison are all out due to injury and will not play on Monday.

Cardiff Predicted Line Up: Dillon Philips; Joel Bagan, Curtis Nelson, Mark McGuinness, Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh, Will Vaulks, Ryan Wintle; Isaak Davies, Robin Colwill, Jordan Hugill

Luton Town Team News

Henri Lansbury, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jed Steer, Cameron Jerome, Alex Palmer, and Gabriel Osho won’t play for Luton Town.

Luton Town Predicted Line Up: James Shea; Tom Lockyer, Kal Naismith, Amari’i Bell; James Bree, Robert Snodgrass, Luke Berry, Peter Kioso, Fred Onyedinma; Harry Cornick, Danny Hylton

Best Cardiff City vs Luton Town Free Bets