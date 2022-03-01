Cardiff City vs Derby County top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

Cardiff City will host Derby County at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday evening, both looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the Championship. At the weekend, Steve Morison’s side was defeated 1-0 by Fulham, while the Rams were defeated by Luton Town by the same scoreline.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Cardiff City 1/1 Draw 23/10 Derby County 3/1

Derby County will travel to Cardiff City on Tuesday evening in the postponed encounter of the 23rd Championship round in the hopes of salvaging some points. Despite a fantastic streak that has propelled them from the bottom of the standings to third place, the Rams are in a difficult situation.

Wayne Rooney’s team is now eight points adrift of the relegation zone, and they still have a long way to go before they can compete with the likes of Reading.

Nonetheless, we are still praising Rooney for the fantastic job he has done so far in bringing Derby County back into the Premier League after a 21-point deduction.

Derby has a chance to win this game, but their road record does not bode well for them on Tuesday. So far this season, Derby has performed far better at Pride Park Stadium. They have only won two games in 16 attempts away from home, scoring only 11 goals in the process.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, has recently enjoyed a good run of form in their own backyard. The Welsh side has recently put together a good run of three victories and a draw in four consecutive home games. During this time, they’ve only given up two goals.

Last but not the least, we predict a win for Cardiff City depending upon its past performance.

Cardiff City vs Derby County betting tips: Cardiff City to win @ 1/1 with bet365