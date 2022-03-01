Cardiff City vs Derby County live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Cardiff City is back in action this week, hosting Derby County at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night in a delayed EFL Championship match. You can watch the match live by following the guide below.

Cardiff City vs Derby County preview

Cardiff City will be hoping for a better outcome here after losing 0-1 to Fulham in the Championship last time out.

Cardiff City had 35% possession and 9 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Fulham, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovi scored in the 41st minute. Steve Morison’s Cardiff City have scored 9 goals in their previous six matches, giving them an average of 1.5 goals per match.

Derby County will be looking to bounce back after losing their last game in Championship action against Luton Town.

Derby County had 47% possession and five shots on goal, one of which was on target. Luton Town, on the other hand, had eight shots on goal, four of which were on target. Luton Town’s goal came from Danny Hylton (67′).

Derby County has been scored against in five of their previous six games, resulting in a total of ten goals conceded. Derby County’s defense has significant flaws that need to be addressed.

Cardiff City vs Derby County team news

Cardiff City team news

Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell, and Max Watters are all out against the Rams on Tuesday due to injuries.

Cardiff City predicted line-up

Smithies; Drameh, Ng, Flint, McGuinness, Bagan; Doyle, Vaulks, Ralls; Collins, Davies

Derby County team news

Manager Wayne Rooney’s sole injury concern ahead of Tuesday’s encounter is Kamil Jozwiak. Tom Lawrence will serve the final game of his ban, but Colin Kazim-Richards and Lee Buchanan have both returned to the team and will play.

Derby County predicted lineup

Allsop; Stearman, Davies, Buchanan; Byrne, Bielik, Morrison, Forsyth; Bird, Kazim-Richards, Knight

Cardiff City vs Derby County free bets