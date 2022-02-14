Cardiff City vs Coventry City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Coventry City travels to Cardiff City in the Championship, seeking for a win that will put them back in contention for the playoffs.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:45

Date: 15th February 2022, Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Prediction

With 41 points from 28 games, the Sky Blues sit in 13th place in the table. They won 11 times in the league, drew eight times, and lost nine times. To this point in the league, they have scored 36 goals while allowed 32.

The Bluebirds, on the other hand, are in 20th place on the standings with 32 points. Only 9 of the 29 games they played resulted in a win, with 5 games ending in a tie and 15 games ending in a loss. Their overall goals to conceded ratio is 35:48, indicating that their defense is far from ideal.

Both teams are putting up roughly equal effort in this contest. The final score appears to be fully open, and the previous h2hs have likewise been evenly split. Most football betting sites believe that an away win is in the cards, considering the hosts are the second-worst team in the league when it comes to home performance this season.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Coventry City

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Cardiff City will be aiming for a better result after losing 2-1 to Millwall in the Championship last time out. Cardiff City hasn’t been able to stop scoring goals, with the Welsh club scoring in each of their previous six games.

Coventry City will enter the match on the back of a 3-2 Championship victory against Reading in their previous match.

The numbers speak for themselves: Coventry City has been scored against in five of their previous six matches, allowing a total of eight goals. Coventry City’s defense has been far from ideal. It will be fascinating to see if the current trend continues into the next encounter.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Betting Odds

Match Winner

Cardiff @ 13/8

Draw @ 21/10

Coventry @ 17/10

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 11/10

Under 2.5 @ 7/10

